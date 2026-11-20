ST. CHARLES, MO – November 20, 2026 (STL.News) A longtime St. Charles County business that began nearly 50 years ago with five technicians and a handful of used service trucks has taken another significant step in its development. Jerry Kelly Heating, Air Conditioning, Electrical & Plumbing has expanded into a larger facility in St. Charles, Missouri, positioning the privately held company for continued growth in the residential home-services industry.

The expansion represents more than a change of address. It reflects the evolution of a locally founded heating and air conditioning contractor into a diversified home-services company providing heating, cooling, electrical, plumbing, and drain services to homeowners throughout St. Charles County and surrounding communities.

The company’s new facility, located at 500 Fountain Lakes Boulevard, St. Charles, MO 63301, was officially recognized during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The St. Charles Regional Chamber announced the milestone on November 5, highlighting the company’s growth and expanded service capabilities.

For the St. Louis metropolitan area’s business community, the development offers an example of how an established, privately owned service company can evolve over several decades while maintaining its regional roots.

New St. Charles Facility Supports Continued Growth

The larger facility in the Fountain Lakes business area was selected to accommodate the company’s expanding operations and increasing requirements for equipment, inventory, personnel, and technical training.

According to the St. Charles Regional Chamber, the expansion consolidates several important operational functions under one roof.

The facility provides additional capacity for service vehicles, replacement parts, specialized equipment, inventory management, and training activities. It also supports the company’s growing electrical and plumbing operations, which require tools, materials, and expertise beyond those traditionally associated with heating and air conditioning.

For a business that dispatches technicians to residential properties throughout the region, operational efficiency can be particularly important.

A contractor’s ability to respond to a service request depends on more than having an available technician. It also requires access to the appropriate replacement parts, properly equipped vehicles, scheduling personnel, and technicians trained to diagnose and repair increasingly sophisticated residential systems.

By centralizing those resources, the company expects to better coordinate service requests and support field operations.

The new location also places the business near Interstate 70, an important transportation corridor connecting St. Charles with other communities throughout the metropolitan area.

Although the company has not publicly disclosed the new facility’s exact square footage, total investment, or the number of additional employees it expects to hire, the Chamber described the move as a significant expansion intended to accommodate continued business growth.

Those undisclosed figures would be important in determining the project’s full economic impact. Nevertheless, the new facility demonstrates a commitment to maintaining and developing the company’s operations in St. Charles County.

A St. Charles Business Founded in 1977

Jerry Kelly Heating & Air Conditioning began in 1977, when Jerry Kelly and his wife, Janet, established the company after Jerry spent about 12 years working in the heating and cooling industry.

The business began in a white-and-green brick building in St. Charles’s historic Frenchtown neighborhood.

Its initial operation was modest, employing five technicians and operating several used service trucks.

At the time, the company focused on providing heating and air conditioning services to residential customers in St. Charles and surrounding communities.

The founders emphasized dependable service, technical expertise, and building long-term relationships with customers.

Those principles became part of the company’s business identity as it expanded beyond its original neighborhood.

In 1988, the company reached 10 employees, demonstrating steady growth during its first decade.

By 1995, Jerry Kelly had received local small-business recognition, and the company had established a sheet-metal shop, providing additional capabilities for heating and cooling installations.

Developing an in-house sheet-metal operation was an important step for the contractor because custom fabrication can support installation work and reduce dependence on outside suppliers for certain components.

Over the following decades, the company continued expanding its workforce, service capacity, and technical expertise.

By 2013, the company reported reaching 50 employees.

Its history illustrates the long-term growth that can occur when a small service business develops a recognizable regional brand and maintains an established customer base.

Steve Miles and the Company’s Next Generation

An important chapter in the company’s development involved Steve Miles, who became a key figure in its management and eventual ownership.

According to a 2019 profile published by HVAC Today, Miles joined Jerry Kelly Heating & Air Conditioning in 1994 as a dispatcher.

He became general manager in 1998 and later took on a larger leadership role as the founding generation stepped back from daily operations.

Miles is Jerry Kelly’s son-in-law, making the leadership transition part of the company’s family-business history.

The 2019 industry profile described how Miles helped reshape the company’s operations by emphasizing residential service, equipment replacement, technician training, and more efficient scheduling.

One significant operational decision was expanding service availability to seven days a week.

For residential contractors, weekend scheduling creates opportunities to serve homeowners whose equipment fails outside traditional business hours.

However, extended scheduling also requires additional staffing and careful coordination to avoid overworking technicians.

Miles discussed the importance of maintaining sufficient personnel to support extended service hours while preserving employee performance and customer satisfaction.

The company’s emphasis on training and operational systems became increasingly important as its workforce and service fleet expanded.

By 2023, HVAC Today identified Miles as a co-owner and reported additional improvements in the company’s business processes.

The latest facility expansion continues the broader pattern of operational development described in those earlier industry profiles.

Historical Revenue Growth Shows Business Development

The company’s financial history provides additional perspective on the significance of its latest expansion.

In a 2019 HVAC Today profile, the company was described as having grown from approximately $7 million in annual gross revenue around the time of Jerry Kelly’s retirement to a business operating at approximately $12.5 million in annual sales.

At that time, the company employed about 67 people and operated a fleet of roughly 16 to 18 service vehicles and seven installation vehicles.

The company had also moved into a 21,000-square-foot headquarters facility in St. Peters in recent years.

That earlier expansion provided additional office, warehouse, and training space.

A follow-up industry profile published in December 2023 reported that the company employed approximately 68 people, operated more than 50 vehicles, and was on track to generate approximately $16 million in annual revenue.

Those historical figures demonstrate the scale of the business before its latest relocation.

They should not, however, be interpreted as current 2026 financial results.

The company has not publicly released verified current revenue, employment totals, or a financial forecast associated with the new St. Charles facility.

Even without those figures, the progression from a five-technician operation in 1977 to a multimillion-dollar regional contractor illustrates substantial business development over several decades.

Expansion Beyond Heating and Air Conditioning

A key part of Jerry Kelly’s current business strategy is expanding beyond traditional HVAC services.

For much of its history, the company concentrated on residential heating and cooling systems, including repairs, maintenance, and equipment replacement.

Today, its advertised services include several major categories of residential infrastructure.

Heating services include furnace repairs, system maintenance, equipment replacement, and other residential heating system work.

Air conditioning services include diagnosing cooling problems, maintaining existing equipment, and installing replacement systems.

Plumbing services cover residential plumbing repairs, water heaters, leaks, fixtures, and related household systems.

Drain services address clogged drains, drainage problems, and associated repairs.

Electrical services include residential electrical repairs, panel-related work, wiring, lighting, and other electrical improvements.

Adding plumbing and electrical services creates opportunities for the company to serve existing customers who previously might have needed to contact separate contractors.

A homeowner who has relied on Jerry Kelly for furnace maintenance, for example, may also consider the company when a water heater fails, or an electrical repair becomes necessary.

From a business perspective, the broader service offering can create additional opportunities to develop long-term customer relationships.

It also allows the company to diversify its revenue sources across different residential service categories.

However, entering additional trades requires specialized licensing, training, equipment, and management systems. The expansion into multiple service lines therefore represents a more substantial undertaking than simply adding services to a company advertisement.

The new facility is intended to provide the physical infrastructure necessary to support those additional operations.

Why Technical Training Matters

Another important feature of the expansion is the inclusion of specialized training facilities.

Modern residential heating and cooling systems are considerably more sophisticated than many systems installed several decades ago.

High-efficiency furnaces, variable-speed equipment, heat pumps, electronic controls, and connected thermostats require technicians to understand both mechanical and electrical components.

Electrical and plumbing services introduce additional technical requirements.

A residential service company operating across multiple trades must ensure that its personnel receive appropriate training and understand applicable safety requirements.

Jerry Kelly’s company website emphasizes continuing education and identifies certifications associated with the heating and cooling industry, including NATE and NCI credentials.

NATE, or North American Technician Excellence, is a widely recognized certification organization serving the HVAC industry.

NCI, or National Comfort Institute, provides training and certification related to HVAC system performance and related technical practices.

The company has long made employee training central to its operating philosophy.

The 2019 HVAC Today profile described its investment in training facilities and the importance management placed on recruiting individuals with technical aptitude and strong customer-service skills.

The larger St. Charles location offers additional opportunities to support that approach.

For customers, properly trained technicians can be especially important when diagnosing complex equipment problems or deciding whether a system should be repaired or replaced.

For the company, continuing education can help employees remain current with changing equipment designs, technical standards, and installation practices.

The Importance of Recruiting Skilled Tradespeople

The expansion also highlights the importance of skilled labor to the regional economy.

Heating and cooling technicians, electricians, and plumbers perform work that requires specialized knowledge and practical experience.

These occupations cannot be replaced simply by expanding office space or purchasing additional vehicles.

A company seeking to increase its service capacity must also recruit, train, and retain qualified workers.

In its historical industry profiles, Jerry Kelly management discussed recruiting employees with mechanical aptitude, developing technical skills, and providing compensation intended to retain experienced personnel.

The company has also described outreach to technical schools and individuals transitioning from military service as part of its recruitment efforts.

Those strategies are particularly relevant to businesses that depend on experienced tradespeople.

Unlike some industries where additional sales can be supported primarily through software or automation, residential service businesses generally require qualified personnel to visit customers’ homes and perform physical work.

A larger facility may support additional hiring and training, but the company has not announced a verified number of new positions associated with the 2026 expansion.

Consequently, it would be premature to assign a specific job-creation figure to the project.

The broader significance is that the company is investing in facilities that can support a larger, more diversified workforce.

Customer Service and Long-Term Relationships

Jerry Kelly has historically emphasized customer relationships as an important component of its business model.

The company’s website describes its commitment to service quality, employee training, timely appointments, and customer satisfaction.

It also promotes extended service availability for homeowners experiencing heating, cooling, plumbing, or electrical problems.

In the residential service industry, customer relationships can extend over many years.

A homeowner may initially contact a contractor for a relatively minor air conditioning repair and later require furnace replacement, seasonal maintenance, or additional household services.

Providing consistent service can create repeat business and customer referrals.

This is especially important for locally established companies competing with national home-services brands and larger regional operators.

The Jerry Kelly name has been associated with heating and cooling services in St. Charles County since the late 1970s.

That history provides a recognizable local identity as the business enters additional service categories.

Its company history also reports that it reached a milestone of serving 50,000 customers in 2019.

That figure is a historical company-reported milestone, rather than a verified count of active customers today.

Nevertheless, it offers perspective on the business’s reach during its earlier development.

Community Involvement and Local Business Identity

The company’s history also includes community involvement beyond its commercial operations.

According to its published company timeline, Jerry Kelly began participating in activities supporting the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in 2014.

Community involvement can play an important role in developing a locally owned service business.

Companies operating in the same region for decades often develop relationships with residents, employees, suppliers, charitable organizations, and other businesses.

Those relationships can become an important part of the company’s identity.

The November 4 ribbon-cutting ceremony brought together representatives of the St. Charles Regional Chamber, company personnel, local officials, and community partners.

The event formally recognized the expansion and highlighted the company’s continuing presence in St. Charles County.

For local economic-development organizations, the growth of an existing employer can be just as important as attracting a company from outside the region.

An established business already has relationships with local customers, employees, and suppliers.

When that business expands, its investment can reinforce the regional economy and create additional opportunities for related industries.

Why the Fountain Lakes Location Matters

The new facility’s location in the Fountain Lakes business area provides practical advantages for a company operating a substantial service fleet.

The area offers access to Interstate 70 and other major roads serving St. Charles County and the surrounding metropolitan region.

For technicians responding to residential service calls, travel time is an important operational consideration.

Vehicles must transport technicians, tools, equipment, and replacement parts between the company’s facility and customers’ homes.

A centralized location with adequate space for vehicles and inventory can help reduce logistical complications.

The company also needs sufficient room to receive equipment deliveries, store replacement components, prepare vehicles, and coordinate installations.

Those requirements become more demanding as a contractor adds plumbing and electrical services alongside heating and cooling.

The St. Charles Regional Chamber specifically identified improved inventory management, operational coordination, and field productivity as expansion objectives.

The location therefore serves a practical business purpose beyond providing a larger corporate address.

A Regional Example of Small-Business Growth

Jerry Kelly’s expansion illustrates how a business founded with relatively limited resources can develop into a substantial regional operation over time.

The company began in 1977 with five technicians and a few used trucks.

It later expanded its workforce, added technical capabilities, invested in larger facilities, and developed management systems to support broader operations.

By 2019, industry reporting documented a business generating more than $12 million in annual sales.

By 2023, the company operated more than 50 vehicles and approached $16 million in annual revenue, according to the industry profile published that year.

Now, in 2026, the company has relocated to a larger St. Charles facility intended to support its broader home-services business.

The progression demonstrates several characteristics commonly associated with long-term business development: investment in personnel, diversification of services, improved operating systems, and a willingness to expand facilities when existing infrastructure becomes insufficient.

It also demonstrates the continuing economic role of privately held businesses in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

While major corporate relocations and large manufacturing projects frequently attract public attention, established service businesses contribute to regional employment, commercial property demand, equipment purchases, and local economic activity.

Their investments may occur incrementally rather than through a single major development announcement.

Nevertheless, the cumulative impact of those investments can be substantial.

Looking Ahead to the Company’s 50th Anniversary

The timing is noteworthy because Jerry Kelly Heating, Air Conditioning, Electrical & Plumbing will reach its 50th anniversary in 2027.

The company’s development from its original Frenchtown location to its new Fountain Lakes facility spans nearly half a century of changes in residential construction, heating and cooling technology, customer expectations, and business operations.

Its latest expansion comes as the company continues broadening its role in the residential home-services market.

Adding plumbing and electrical services gives the business opportunities to serve customers across a wider range of household needs.

The larger facility provides infrastructure intended to support those operations, including technical training, inventory management, and field-service coordination.

The company’s next phase will depend on its ability to maintain service quality, recruit skilled workers, manage its expanding operations, and respond to customer demand.

No verified public projections have been released regarding the number of additional employees, future revenue, or further facility expansions.

However, the November 2026 relocation represents a documented investment in the company’s long-term operations.

For St. Charles County, it is another example of an established local business choosing to continue its development within the community where it began.

Jerry Kelly Heating, Air Conditioning, Electrical & Plumbing

New Facility Address: 500 Fountain Lakes Boulevard, St. Charles, MO 63301

500 Fountain Lakes Boulevard, St. Charles, MO 63301 Founded: 1977

1977 Founders: Jerry and Janet Kelly

Jerry and Janet Kelly Services: Heating, air conditioning, plumbing, drains, and electrical

Heating, air conditioning, plumbing, drains, and electrical Website: jerrykelly.com

jerrykelly.com Telephone: 636-757-8448

636-757-8448 Expansion Ribbon Cutting: November 4, 2026

November 4, 2026 Official Chamber Announcement: November 5, 2026

About This Report

This STL.News business feature is based on the St. Charles Regional Chamber’s official November 2026 expansion announcement, the company’s published history, and historical industry reporting from HVAC Today.

Historical employment, revenue, and fleet figures are identified by their reporting periods and should not be interpreted as current financial or employment disclosures.

The company has not publicly confirmed the new facility’s total investment, exact square footage, current employee count, or the number of jobs the expansion may create.

STL.News will continue covering privately owned businesses, commercial investments, company expansions, and economic development throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.