ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – November 20, 2026 (STL.News) Three companies headquartered in St. Charles County reported annual revenue of at least $1 billion in 2025, highlighting substantial business activity in one of the St. Louis metropolitan area’s fastest-developing commercial corridors.

The companies are MTM Inc., Distribution Management Inc., and CSI Leasing Inc. Together, they generated approximately $4 billion in reported annual revenue. A fourth major business, SAK Construction, reported another $500 million, bringing the four companies’ combined revenue to approximately $4.5 billion.

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The financial information comes from a ranking published by the St. Louis Business Journal on November 19, 2026, examining major businesses headquartered in St. Charles County.

However, these companies’ significance extends beyond their financial results.

Their operations connect the St. Louis region with healthcare transportation, national distribution networks, international equipment financing, and infrastructure construction. They employ thousands, serve customers far beyond Missouri, and show how businesses can build substantial national operations while keeping their headquarters in suburban communities.

Their histories also provide a revealing look at entrepreneurship, changing technology, corporate investment, and the growing importance of specialized business services.

St. Charles County’s Billion-Dollar Businesses

MTM Inc., headquartered in Lake St. Louis, reported approximately $1.8 billion in revenue for 2025.

Distribution Management Inc., based in St. Charles, reported approximately $1.2 billion.

CSI Leasing Inc., headquartered in Weldon Spring, reported approximately $1 billion.

SAK Construction, based in O’Fallon, generated approximately $500 million.

The four businesses reported a combined 1,575 local employees and 8,565 employees companywide in the November 2026 ranking.

These employment figures represent the ranking’s reporting snapshot and should not be interpreted as permanent workforce totals.

The revenue figures are also companywide. They include business activity outside St. Charles County and should not be confused with revenue generated exclusively within Missouri.

Nevertheless, they show the scale of major businesses that maintain headquarters in the county.

Unlike familiar consumer-facing companies, these organizations primarily serve commercial customers, healthcare organizations, public agencies, and other institutions.

Their businesses may not be highly visible to residents, but their activities support essential functions across the economy.

MTM Health: A National Healthcare Business Based in Lake St. Louis

The largest company in the ranking is MTM Inc., which operates as MTM Health.

Founded in 1995 as Medical Transportation Management, the company developed a business model focused on helping patients reach medical appointments.

Its founders recognized a problem that still affects healthcare access: individuals may have medical coverage but lack dependable transportation.

For patients needing recurring treatment, transportation difficulties can disrupt access to care.

MTM developed a system to coordinate transportation through provider networks rather than relying exclusively on company-owned vehicles.

That approach allowed the business to expand beyond a traditional local transportation operation.

Today, MTM Health provides nonemergency medical transportation management and additional healthcare access services.

Its customers include health plans and organizations that administer healthcare benefits.

The company’s operations involve scheduling transportation, managing provider networks, supporting members, and using technology to coordinate services.

A Family Business That Expanded Nationally

Lynn and Peggy Griswold founded MTM.

Their daughter, Alaina Maciá, became chief executive officer in 2005 and continues to lead the organization.

The company’s published history describes an operation that began with two employees working from a small office.

Its subsequent development transformed the business into a national healthcare-services organization.

During its 30th-anniversary celebration in 2025, MTM reported coordinating more than 35 million transportation trips annually.

The company also reported serving more than 25 million members and operating across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Those figures reflect the company’s own 2025 operational disclosures.

The latest St. Charles County ranking reports approximately $1.8 billion in annual revenue, with 490 local employees and 5,208 companywide.

The distinction between local and national employment demonstrates the company’s geographic reach.

The MTM Health Rebranding

In 2025, Medical Transportation Management introduced the MTM Health identity.

The change reflected the company’s expansion beyond its original transportation-focused services.

Its broader activities include mobile integrated health programs and home- and community-based services.

MTM has also expanded through acquisitions.

Its history identifies Veyo, Medical Transportation Brokerage of Arizona, and Access2Care among businesses acquired in recent years.

These transactions expanded its transportation management capabilities and customer relationships.

The company also operates MTM Transit, which provides transit-related services.

For Lake St. Louis, MTM is a strong example of a family-founded business that grew into a national organization while keeping its headquarters in the community.

Distribution Management: From Typewriters to National Logistics

Distribution Management Inc. offers another example of a business that successfully adapted to major changes in technology and commerce.

The company traces its history to 1972, when Tom Fleming established All-state Business Machines.

Fleming had previously worked selling IBM typewriters in downtown St. Louis.

His experience helped him identify demand for replacement supplies used by businesses operating office equipment.

The original company focused on typewriter ribbons.

At the time, typewriters were common in commercial offices, government agencies, and professional workplaces.

Over the following decades, computers and digital technology transformed the office equipment industry.

Businesses that depended entirely on traditional typewriter supplies faced a shrinking market.

Distribution Management evolved by expanding its product offerings and developing new distribution capabilities.

Building a Modern Distribution Network

The company’s development included investments in warehouse technology and facilities serving customers outside Missouri.

In 1998, it began developing a customized warehouse management system.

The following year, it expanded its northeastern operations through a distribution facility in Pennsylvania.

Additional distribution facilities followed as the company increased its geographic reach.

Modern distribution operations depend on inventory accuracy, efficient order processing, and reliable transportation.

Products must be received, stored, tracked, selected, packaged, and shipped according to customer requirements.

These activities become increasingly complex when a company handles thousands of products and operates multiple facilities.

Distribution Management invested in systems intended to improve those processes.

The company subsequently expanded into third-party fulfillment services, creating opportunities to support manufacturers and retailers that outsource warehousing and shipping.

Its fulfillment division began operating in 2012.

That development allowed the business to serve customers participating in e-commerce and other distribution channels.

Surviving the Great Flood of 1993

Distribution Management’s history includes a particularly challenging period during the Great Flood of 1993.

According to the company’s published timeline, approximately nine feet of water entered its headquarters.

Flooding can especially damage distribution operations because warehouses contain inventory, equipment, and systems needed to fulfill customer orders.

The company survived the disruption and continued expanding.

Its subsequent growth demonstrates the importance of adapting not only to changing markets but also to unexpected operational challenges.

Today, Distribution Management describes a national network of six operating locations.

Its business includes wholesale distribution and fulfillment services for commercial customers.

A Significant Acquisition in October 2026

Distribution Management continued expanding in 2026.

On October 19, the company announced its acquisition of National / AZON, a Michigan-based distributor serving specialized printing and graphics markets.

National / AZON supplies products and technology associated with large-format printing, scanning, signage, and related commercial applications.

The transaction gives Distribution Management more opportunities to serve businesses that need specialized imaging equipment and technical support.

It also expands the company’s relationships within the commercial printing industry.

The acquisition reflects a strategy of developing additional product categories and distribution capabilities.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Because the transaction occurred in October 2026, the acquisition should not be assumed to have contributed to the company’s reported 2025 revenue.

The latest ranking places Distribution Management’s annual revenue at approximately $1.2 billion, with 300 local employees and 540 companywide.

For St. Charles County, the company demonstrates how a business founded more than 50 years ago can develop into a major national enterprise through technological investment, diversification, and acquisitions.

CSI Leasing: International Equipment Financing From Weldon Spring

CSI Leasing Inc. is the third St. Charles County company identified as generating at least $1 billion in revenue in 2025.

The company provides equipment leasing and technology asset management services to businesses.

It was founded in 1972 as Computer Sales International.

The business initially operated in computer sales before developing expertise in equipment financing.

That transition reflected changing customer needs.

Businesses increasingly required expensive computer systems, networking equipment, and other technology.

Purchasing equipment outright was not always the preferred financial arrangement.

Leasing allowed customers to obtain equipment through contractual payments while managing capital requirements and replacement schedules.

CSI developed services around those financial and operational needs.

Technology Creates an Ongoing Financing Market

Commercial technology equipment often has a limited useful life.

Companies must periodically replace computers, servers, and other systems as business requirements change.

Those decisions involve more than selecting new equipment.

Organizations must consider financing, maintenance, security, asset tracking, and disposing of equipment that is no longer needed.

CSI provides services involving different stages of that process.

Its operations include equipment financing, asset management, and technology disposition.

The company also expanded internationally as its customer base grew.

Its business now connects the St. Louis region with commercial customers across multiple international markets.

Japanese Ownership

An important distinction concerns CSI Leasing’s ownership.

Although the company is privately held, it is not an independently owned Missouri family business.

In 2016, Tokyo Century acquired full ownership of CSI Leasing.

Tokyo Century is a publicly traded Japanese financial-services company.

CSI operates as a subsidiary within that larger organization.

This distinction is relevant when discussing privately held businesses because a company can be privately held at the subsidiary level while its parent company is publicly traded.

CSI nevertheless maintains its headquarters in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Its presence demonstrates how the region participates in international business and financial services.

CSI Leasing’s Move to St. Charles County

One of the company’s most significant recent developments was its decision to relocate its global headquarters from Creve Coeur to Weldon Spring.

The company announced the project in September 2024.

CSI acquired a property containing more than 138,000 square feet of building space, along with approximately 13 surrounding acres.

The facility previously served as a technology hub for Enterprise Holdings.

The relocation provided CSI with additional office capacity and facilities intended to accommodate future business needs.

At the time, the company announced expectations of creating approximately 25 jobs associated with the project.

That was a projected employment increase, not a verified count of jobs subsequently created.

The project received support from local and state economic-development organizations.

Missouri officials also highlighted the business relationship between the state and Japan.

The company’s relocation represented a significant corporate investment in Weldon Spring and reinforced St. Charles County’s role as a headquarters location.

The November 2026 ranking reports approximately 460 local CSI employees and 2,017 companywide.

These figures provide a later employment snapshot but do not independently establish how many jobs resulted from the headquarters relocation.

SAK Construction: A Half-Billion-Dollar Infrastructure Business

SAK Construction, headquartered in O’Fallon, reported approximately $500 million in annual revenue.

Although the company did not reach the billion-dollar level, its financial scale makes it another significant regional business.

Jerry Shaw, Bob Affholder, and Tom Kalishman founded SAK in 2006.

The company’s name reflects the founders’ surnames.

Its business specializes in underground pipeline rehabilitation, tunneling, and related infrastructure construction.

The company serves customers responsible for maintaining essential underground systems.

These include sewer pipelines and other infrastructure that may deteriorate with age.

Why Pipeline Rehabilitation Matters

Many communities rely on underground infrastructure installed decades ago.

As pipelines deteriorate, municipalities and utility operators must determine whether repairs, rehabilitation, or replacement are necessary.

Traditional replacement can require substantial excavation.

That work may disrupt roads, commercial properties, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Certain rehabilitation methods allow contractors to restore existing pipelines while reducing the need for extensive excavation.

One method involves installing a liner inside an existing pipe and curing it to form a rehabilitated structure.

The suitability of these methods depends on the pipeline’s condition and the project’s technical requirements.

SAK specializes in this type of infrastructure work.

These services require specialized equipment, experienced personnel, and underground construction expertise.

Experienced Industry Leadership

SAK’s founders brought substantial experience to the company.

Bob Affholder founded a tunneling and boring business in 1968 and became an important figure in developing pipeline rehabilitation technology.

Jerry Shaw also had extensive experience in tunneling operations.

Tom Kalishman brought leadership experience involving infrastructure rehabilitation and related business operations.

Their combined industry backgrounds helped establish SAK in a specialized market.

A 2015 industry profile reported that SAK began with five employees and had already grown into a national contractor generating more than $100 million annually.

The latest ranking reports approximately $500 million in revenue in 2025.

That comparison shows substantial long-term expansion, although it does not show how revenue changed in each intervening year.

The November 2026 ranking identifies 325 local employees and 800 companywide.

SAK’s development illustrates the commercial opportunities associated with maintaining infrastructure that communities depend on but rarely see.

What $4.5 Billion Means for the Regional Economy

The combined revenue of these four businesses is substantial, but financial comparisons require careful interpretation.

Revenue represents business income before expenses are deducted.

It does not reflect profit, cash flow, or the amount of money a company retains.

Different industries also have different financial structures.

A wholesale distributor may generate substantial revenue while incurring high inventory and transportation costs.

A healthcare transportation manager may administer contracts involving payments to numerous service providers.

An equipment leasing company may manage substantial financing and asset-related expenses.

A construction contractor may incur major costs involving equipment, materials, labor, and subcontractors.

Consequently, revenue alone does not reveal which business is the most profitable.

Nor does the combined $4.5 billion represent economic activity generated entirely within St. Charles County.

The companies operate nationally and internationally.

Their customers and employees are distributed across multiple locations.

The ranking therefore measures corporate scale rather than providing a comprehensive economic-impact calculation.

The Importance of Local Headquarters Employment

The four companies reported 1,575 local employees and 8,565 companywide.

Approximately 18% of their combined reported workforce was classified as local.

That difference reflects the nature of businesses operating across large geographic areas.

A headquarters may include management, finance, accounting, technology, human resources, and other administrative functions that support operations elsewhere.

Those positions can be economically important even when most of a company’s employees work outside the headquarters community.

Corporate operations may create demand for professional services, commercial real estate, technology infrastructure, and skilled workers.

However, the employment figures alone do not establish the full value of those relationships.

A comprehensive economic-impact study would require information about payroll, capital investment, local purchasing, taxes, and other financial activity.

The November 2026 ranking does not provide all of those details.

Its principal value is identifying the scale of major businesses headquartered in the county.

Why Industry Diversity Is Important

Another significant finding is the diversity of industries represented.

MTM operates in healthcare transportation management.

Distribution Management serves wholesale distribution and fulfillment markets.

CSI Leasing provides equipment financing and technology asset services.

SAK Construction works in underground infrastructure.

These businesses respond to different economic conditions.

Healthcare transportation depends partly on healthcare programs, patient needs, and contractual relationships.

Distribution operations are influenced by commercial purchasing, logistics costs, and customer inventory requirements.

Equipment leasing responds to technology investment, financing conditions, and corporate replacement cycles.

Infrastructure construction depends on capital investment, public and private projects, and the condition of existing systems.

A regional economy with major businesses across several industries does not depend on a single type of commercial activity.

That diversity does not eliminate economic risk, but it provides a broader base of business operations.

The Broader St. Louis Metropolitan Connection

St. Charles County’s corporate development is closely connected to the larger St. Louis metropolitan economy.

Businesses headquartered in the county recruit employees from surrounding communities and depend on regional transportation, education, technology, and professional services.

Their customers may be located throughout the country, but their headquarters remain connected to the St. Louis labor market.

CSI Leasing’s relocation from Creve Coeur to Weldon Spring illustrates how corporate headquarters decisions can redistribute employment and commercial activity within the metropolitan area.

Distribution Management’s national warehouse network demonstrates how a St. Charles headquarters can oversee logistics operations in other states.

MTM’s national healthcare transportation services show how a locally founded company can build relationships with healthcare organizations nationwide.

SAK’s infrastructure work similarly connects an O’Fallon business with construction projects beyond Missouri.

Together, these companies show that the region’s economic influence isn’t limited to businesses serving local consumers.

What Comes Next?

The latest ranking provides a financial snapshot of 2025.

It does not establish how these businesses will perform in 2026 or 2027.

Their future results will depend on developments within their respective industries.

MTM’s performance will be influenced by demand for healthcare transportation, contracts, public healthcare programs, and service delivery.

Distribution Management’s development will be affected by wholesale distribution conditions, logistics efficiency, and its ability to integrate additional business operations.

CSI Leasing will continue operating in markets influenced by corporate technology investment, equipment financing, and international economic conditions.

SAK Construction’s opportunities will depend on demand for infrastructure rehabilitation, construction costs, and project availability.

These factors identify potential influences on future performance rather than predictions of specific results.

No conclusion about future revenue or profitability can be established solely from the November 2026 ranking.

A Different Picture of St. Charles County Business

The financial results provide a broader view of St. Charles County’s economy than the residential growth and consumer development frequently associated with the area.

The county is home to businesses that coordinate healthcare services nationally, manage commercial distribution networks, finance technology internationally, and rehabilitate essential infrastructure.

Their combined reported revenue of about $4.5 billion shows the scale of those operations.

Their local employment figures confirm that significant corporate functions remain based in St. Charles County.

Their histories also illustrate different approaches to business growth.

MTM expanded from a small family-founded operation into a national healthcare-services organization.

Distribution Management adapted to changing office technology and developed new distribution markets.

CSI Leasing evolved into an international equipment financing company while maintaining its regional headquarters.

SAK Construction developed a major business around specialized infrastructure expertise.

These companies represent different industries, business models, and ownership structures.

They share a substantial headquarters presence in St. Charles County.

The most important finding is not simply that three businesses reported annual revenue of at least $1 billion.

It is that St. Charles County has become a base for companies whose customers, employees, and operations extend well beyond the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Their continued development will remain an important part of the region’s economic story.

Sources and Editorial Disclosure

This article was independently written for STL.News using publicly available corporate histories, company announcements, industry information, and economic-development records.

The 2025 revenue and employment figures come from the St. Louis Business Journal’s November 19, 2026, ranking of major St. Charles County businesses.

Additional information was verified through MTM Health’s corporate announcements, Distribution Management’s published history and October 2026 acquisition announcement, CSI Leasing’s headquarters relocation announcement, the Economic Development Council of St. Charles County, and SAK Construction’s corporate history.

Companywide revenue does not represent local economic output, and revenue should not be confused with corporate profit.

Historical employment figures and previously announced job projections are identified according to their reporting periods.

STL.News provides independent coverage of privately held businesses, economic development, employment, corporate investment, and commercial growth throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.