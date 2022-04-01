Cordarion Thompson Sentenced for Possession of Firearm

Obion County Convicted Felon, Cordarion K. Thompson Sentenced to Over 9 Years for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Memphis, TN (STL.News) Cordarion K. Thompson of Union City, Tennessee, has been sentenced to 115 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney, announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, on November 12, 2019, members of the United States Marshals Service executed an arrest warrant for Thompson at his residence in Union City, Tennessee, in relation to an aggravated assault charge. Upon arrival, officers discovered Thompson in the air conditioner return air vent of the apartment. He was placed in custody and found in possession of a black backpack, which contained a loaded Lorcin, .380 caliber pistol. A special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) subsequently reviewed this firearm and determined that it was manufactured outside the state of Tennessee.

Thompson waived his Miranda rights and admitted ownership of the firearm. As a convicted felon, Thompson is prohibited from possessing firearms under state and federal law.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Thompson was involved in an altercation with an individual in Union City on November 4, 2019, and during that incident he shot the person in the leg.

On March 29, 2021, United States Chief District Judge S. Thomas Anderson sentenced Thompson to 115 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Union City Police Department, United States Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Assistant United States Attorney Josh Morrow prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today