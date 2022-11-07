COP27: Boris Johnson asked if climate summit attendance is 'back seat driving'

The former prime minister was asked why he attended and spoke at the climate change summit in Egypt, when it was thought the current prime minister wouldn’t attend. The BBC’s political editor Chris Mason asked him if his attendance at the conference meant he was being a “back seat driver.”Speaking at the summit earlier today, Boris Johnson said he was “glad” the prime minister decided to attend. He told an audience at the event hosted by The New York Times that he was attending the summit in a “purely supportive” role.Live coverage of the COP27 meeting