Convicted Felon Roy Jones Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm And Ammunition Offense

(STL.News) – Roy Jones (58, Ocala) has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Jones was indicted on February 5, 2020.

According to court documents, on January 5, 2020, City of Ocala police officers stopped Jones in his vehicle for a traffic infraction. After a police K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, a search revealed several rock-like substances that tested positive for cocaine and MDMA. A loaded .22 caliber firearm with additional loose ammunition was also located in a bag in the back of the vehicle. After waiving his rights, Jones admitted that the loaded firearm belonged to him.

Jones has prior state felony convictions for a drug purchase, drug possession, and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Ocala Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Tyrie Boyer.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE