Convicted Felon Curtis Duncan Charged With Federal Firearm And Ammunition Offense

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announces the return of an indictment charging Curtis Duncan (30, Ocala) with possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. If convicted, Duncan faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. The indictment also notifies Duncan that the United States intends to forfeit the firearm and ammunition.

According to the indictment, on March 30, 2020, Duncan was in possession of a firearm and ammunition. With two prior state convictions for armed home invasion robbery and a principal to armed home invasion robbery, Duncan was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence and enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes.

This case was investigated by the Ocala Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Tyrie Boyer.

