Construction Begins on New Experience Senior Living Development and Civitas Senior Living Community in North Port, Florida

FORT WORTH, Texas (STL.News) – Construction has begun on Civitas Senior Living and Experience Senior Living Development’s latest collaboration and joint project, The Gallery at North Port. The new senior living community is being built at 1322 N Main St. in North Port, Florida.

“This is our fourth collaboration with Experience Senior Living Development, and the beautiful end products are a result of the passion both of our companies have for the senior living experience,” said Wayne Powell, Founder and CEO of Civitas Senior Living. “North Port is a vibrant community, and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

The Gallery at North Port will be conveniently located across the street from City Center, providing residents easy access to George Mullen Activity Center and City Hall as well numerous shopping and dining options. The Gallery is also just minutes away from popular attractions such as Heron Creek Golf and Country Club, the North Port Symphony, and Tamiami Trail.

The three-story community will feature 79 independent living, 66 assisted living, and 24 memory care apartments combined with 28 independent living cottages, all on one campus. The Gallery at North Port will boast spacious, well-appointed residences featuring stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and designer touches throughout. Upscale amenities and services unique to The Gallery include a swimming pool, bocce ball court, outdoor grilling area, community garden, creative arts studio, fitness center, wine bar, personalized care plans, restaurant-style dining options, and The Gallery’s outdoor “Florida Room,” highlighted by a beautiful water feature and dining/lounge area.

In keeping with its name, The Gallery at North Port will commission a local artist to create thoughtful pieces for the community. “Experience Senior Living Development wants our residents to not only enjoy a carefree lifestyle at The Gallery at North Port, but we also want them to live inspired lives,” said James Parker, Executive Vice President of Senior Living Operations. “There’s no better way to accomplish this than to create a community where they are greeted each day by beauty and art.”

Residents and their loved ones will also benefit from Civitas Senior Living’s signature Passion Program. This revolutionary program will provide residents of The Gallery at North Port rich, full lives brimming with social engagements, fun activities, and personalized experiences propelled by attentive caregivers, overall wellness, and delicious food. “We believe that life is best when days are filled with passion and lived with purpose,” said Powell. Civitas’s revolutionary Passion Program keeps residents active and involved by enjoying memorable moments and celebratory events. Civitas’ Passion Program is the cornerstone of the 41 senior living communities it manages across the U.S.

The Gallery at North Port is the fourth collaboration between Civitas and Experience Senior Living Development. Other projects include The Springs of Parc Hill in Orange City, Florida, The Waters of Cape Coral, and The Azure of Palm Coast. The Gallery at North Port is projected for an August 2021 opening. The architect for the project is OZ Architecture out of Denver, CO. The contractor is Core Construction. The designer is Senior by Design. For more information about The Gallery at North Port, please visit www.thegallerynorthport.com.

About Experience Senior Living Development LLC

Experience Senior Living Development is a Denver-based real estate development company specializing in senior living communities. With an extensive background in construction and development, including market identification, programming, operational planning, sales, marketing and consultation, we focus on delivering innovative environments where our residents can embrace and celebrate living. Our development team designs independent living, assisted living and memory care communities with an emphasis on compassion, connection, wellness and innovation using modern technology to enhance experiences. For more information, please contact Kirstin Barbour, Marketing Director, 303-293-0693.

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a senior living owner/operator, property management, and consulting company based in Fort Worth that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operational management of senior housing properties. These properties include assisted living and memory care residences and independent senior living facilities. Civitas is known for its signature Passion Program, which ensures a high-quality, comprehensive continuum of care through a unique integration of all the factors that affect community management. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasseniorliving.com.