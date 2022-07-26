Connecticut Urges to Apply for Child Tax Rebate

Governor Lamont Urges Families to Apply for the Connecticut Child Tax Rebate Before July 31 Deadline

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today is reminding families that there are only a few days left to apply for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. To receive the state tax rebate, applications must be submitted online to the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services by Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Created as part of the budget bill that the governor signed into law this spring, the initiative is providing taxpayers with a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child 18 years old or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible.

To apply, visit portal.ct.gov/DRS and click the icon that says “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate.”

“We created this state tax rebate to give Connecticut families with children some additional relief,” Governor Lamont said. “State law requires the application period to close on July 31. I strongly urge all families who claimed at least one dependent child on their federal income tax return to submit an application as soon as possible so that this rebate can be sent to you with no delays.”

To receive the maximum rebate of $250 per child (for up to three children), the following income guidelines must be met:

Filer status Income threshold Single or married filing separately $100,000 or less Head of household $160,000 or less Married filing jointly $200,000 or less

Those who have higher income rates may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate based on their income.

Rebates will be sent to qualified recipients beginning in late August.

The Department of Revenue Services this week mailed a second set of informational postcards to more than 300,000 households who may meet eligibility requirements. The postcards contain instructions on how to apply for the rebate. The first set of postcards were mailed to these households in May.