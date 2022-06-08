Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Receives National Recognition for Streamlining Efforts, Technology Improvements

Connecticut Named a 2022 Tyler Technologies Public Sector Excellence Award Winner

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that the State of Connecticut recently received national recognition for its use of technology to streamline and improve state regulatory practices and provide better service to Connecticut residents.

Connecticut was recognized as a 2022 Tyler Public Sector Excellence award winner for combining Tyler’s state regulatory solution, CAVU eLicense, with state regulatory best practices to improve efficiency, citizen satisfaction, and return on investment.

Connecticut regulators also spearheaded the creation of a national user’s group to share ideas, best practices, and solutions to issues with regulators in other states.

“Over the last several years, agencies across state government have implemented significant changes in their operations so that we can make conducting transactions with the state easier, faster, and available online,” Governor Lamont said. “We continue to move forward in these efforts, and I am proud that the work conducted by our state employees in this process so far is being nationally recognized. I thank each of them for their ongoing work and commitment to making Connecticut a friendly state to do business, and I look forward to working with them more to further our digital government efforts.”

“Connecticut’s enhanced licensing administration is yet another example of how our state is leading the way in using technology to modernize government services,” Connecticut Department of Administrative Services (DAS) Commissioner Michelle Gilman said. “This recognition is a testament to cross-agency collaborations to improve agency services, so businesses and residents have better access to simpler and easier to use state resources.”

DAS is the state agency that includes the Bureau of Information Technology (BITS), the state’s centralized information technology organization that was involved in this project.

“The Department of Consumer Protection has been streamlining our licensing and enforcement services for many years and strives to offer the best experience to Connecticut residents,” Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said. “We are proud to receive national recognition for the work our Licensing Division has done to expand and coordinate these services with our sister agencies.”

Regulators across several state agencies utilize Tyler’s technology for licensing, enforcement, disciplinary actions, and online services for regulated industries. Connecticut has been a leader in implementing one system and standardized processes across its agencies.

Since 2016, Connecticut has expanded its use of eLicense from 4 agencies to 12, and increased the number of self-service options for licensees. Now, 41 divisions and regulatory boards across the state utilize the same technology, breaking down agency silos, ensuring a consistent experience for consumers, licensees, and state employees, and aligning workflows with the legislative requirements of each regulated industry.

Connecticut now provides streamlined automated processes and online self-service for regulators and licensees across more than 815 credentials. Renewals, payments, and account updates are fast, easy and, in most cases, immediate. The technology is also used for Connecticut Department of Banking consumer complaints and the Department of Consumer Protection’s consumer complaint center, allowing the agencies to quickly respond to and resolve consumer complaints, as well as recognize and track complaint trends in the state.

Tyler’s Excellence Award submissions were evaluated by a panel of Tyler leadership and were judged on the following criteria: