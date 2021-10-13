Connecticut Governor Grants To Modernize, Rehabilitate Housing

Governor Lamont Announces $9 Million in Small Cities Grants Awarded to Six Municipalities To Modernize and Rehabilitate Housing

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno today announced that the State of Connecticut is awarding $9 million in grants to six municipalities for infrastructure upgrades that will modernize and rehabilitate housing for low and moderate-income individuals.

Awarded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Cities program, which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Housing, eligible projects are required to be in a municipality with a population of fewer than 50,000 residents and have a focus in improving neighborhoods, eliminating blight, and attracting economic development.

“These grants go a long way toward improving neighborhoods so that we can make our communities more attractive an encourage continued growth for the benefit of all our residents,” Governor Lamont said.

“These awards will help the quality of life for Connecticut residents in our state-sponsored housing portfolio,” Commissioner Mosquera-Bruno said. “These properties serve households with some of the greatest needs. The Connecticut Department of Housing and the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority have begun working with intent to address our portfolio while leveraging the CDBG Small Cities funding. These federal funds give us flexibility, allowing us to assist municipalities while leveraging different resources together.”

The recipients of this round of CDBG Small Cities grants is as follows: