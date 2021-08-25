Connecticut Governor: DOL & Hartford Athletic Team Up

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Department of Labor and Hartford Athletic Team Up for Veterans and Diversity Hiring Expo

HARTFORD,CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Department of Labor and Hartford Athletic are teaming up to host the first annual Veterans and Diversity Hiring Expo at Dillon Stadium in Hartford on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event is free to attend and participants are encouraged to register online at HartfordAthletic.com/Expo.

The hiring expo seeks to support those who are underemployed, seeking new career opportunities, or most importantly, directly impacted in their careers by COVID-19. Each registrant will also receive a free ticket to the Hartford Athletic Veterans and Military Appreciation Night match against Louisville City FC following the expo at 7:00 p.m.

“These types of creative partnerships are exactly what Connecticut needs to continue to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic and grow our economy far into the future,” Governor Lamont said. “Serving our veterans, diverse communities, and those who need us most is one of our most important jobs as a government and as neighbors. I want to thank the Hartford Athletic for stepping up to support this important effort, and our great team at the Connecticut Department of Labor for their dedication to this mission and public-private partnerships that fuel our state.”

“Connecticut has a jobseeker’s market. Whether you are just starting out, looking to advance your career, or just searching for a good paycheck, there are plenty of opportunities in just about every field,” Connecticut Department of Labor Interim Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo said. “Thanks to our Hartford Athletic partners and the other organizations supporting this event, the Connecticut Department of Labor can bring our American Job Centers and CTHires resources directly to residents and help them find their best job.”

“Hartford Athletic is thrilled to partner with the Connecticut Department of Labor on this very important initiative,” Hartford Athletic CEO Jim Burda said. “As an organization, we are not only committed to providing a world-class soccer experience, but also to providing pathways for everyone in our community through our year-round community pillars of support. Case studies in other markets have shown this format to create over 260 new career paths, and we expect even more in this great, diverse city and state.”

The expo will host up to 40 organizations that support a diverse workforce providing opportunities for veterans, people of color, women, and people with disabilities. In conjunction with the event partners, registrants will also be provided with educational opportunities including resumé assistance, interview strategies, and dress for success advice. Supporting partners of the event include the Connecticut Department of Transportation and Stop & Shop.

Companies interested in hosting a table at the expo or sponsoring the event should contact Eric Horn at ehorn@hartfordathletic.com. Jobseekers looking to register should visit HartfordAthletic.com/Expo.

The Connecticut Department of Labor is the State of Connecticut’s workforce agency. It provides worker training, employment and employer services, wage and workplace safety, and labor market information. Programs are supported by state and federal funding.