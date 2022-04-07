Connecticut – Early Childhood’s Parent Cabinet

Governor Lamont Announces Establishment of the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood’s Parent Cabinet

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced the establishment of the Office of Early Childhood’s Parent Cabinet. Comprised of 15 members, the cabinet will serve as a statewide, diverse, parent-led advisory group to the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood and will meet regularly to identify ways to make improvements to the lives of children and families across the state.

Governor Lamont explained that his administration is creating the group for the purposes of giving parents and caregivers of children from birth to age 5 a greater voice and ability in shaping laws and policies that impact children and families. The cabinet will work directly with the Office of Early Childhood, which is the state agency that oversees childcare and Care 4 Kids (the state program that helps low to moderate-income families pay for childcare costs), home visiting, licensing, and early intervention.

“I am grateful that this group of parents from across Connecticut are dedicating their time to ensure that families with young children have a voice in their state government,” Governor Lamont said. “Their input will help shape the policies that are directly impacting families. We’ve already made very strong steps to make Connecticut one of the most family-friendly states in the country, and I look forward to seeing the contributions they can provide to make even further strides in those efforts.”

“We know the importance of parents’ voices,” Office of Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye said. “We are so grateful to work with the Parent Cabinet because parents have a unique understanding of community and family strengthens and needs. We also know parents share resources. This partnership will ensure that policies are family-driven and not just program-driven.”

The Office of Early Childhood held an extensive application process to seek parents who are interested in serving as members. Those who were selected come from six different regions throughout Connecticut to ensure that its membership is geographically diverse.

“Parents and caregivers are raising children day-in and day-out and the work of the Parent Cabinet helps to uplift these voices to the point where they can bring ideas, solutions, and issues regarding childcare to the state level,” Symone Maguire, a resident of Hamden and mom of two who will serve as a member of the cabinet, said. “We have the distinct honor of being vehicles and channels of resources, information, and change.”