Connecticut DOE Rolls Out First Phase of Model Curricula

Governor Lamont: Connecticut State Department of Education Rolls Out First Phase of New Model Curricula

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today announced the release of phase one of Connecticut’s new model curricula for educators statewide. The first phase includes math curriculum for grades 6 to 8, and financial literacy curriculum for grades 6 to 12. These resources will be available to all Connecticut educators at no cost through GoOpenCT, Connecticut’s digital library.

Last year, Governor Lamont signed into law Public Act 21-2, which requires the Connecticut State Department of Education to develop, for the first time, age appropriate and rigorous model curricula to supplement existing local curricula. Model curricula development is done through collaboration with the State Education Resource Center, subject matter experts, district officials, educators, and additional stakeholders. With this implementation, Connecticut becomes one of 19 “open education resource” states in the nation.

“Connecticut continues to be a leader in public education, and the accessibility and evidence-based nature of these curricula are no exception,” Governor Lamont said. “These curricula will supplement the amazing work already happening in our school districts and promote student success.”

“Connecticut has a beautifully diverse student body of more than a half-a-million students,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “The monumental rollout of this model curriculum will strengthen our schools and improve outcomes for students. Whether in an urban, rural, or suburban district, all educators will have free access to high-quality curricula and instructional resources. Thank you to the department staff, educators, district officials, and stakeholders involved in this ongoing work.”

“This is a historic moment for the department and all Connecticut teachers and students,” Connecticut State Department of Education Chief Academic Officer Irene Parisi said. “We are designing an ecosystem created by teachers for teachers, where everyone will have access to high-quality academic content to match the diversity and need of their classroom anytime, anywhere. Students will have increased opportunity to engage in deeper learning that is focused, rigorous, and relevant.”