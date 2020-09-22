Connecticut; Dewayne Joyner Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Heroin | USAO-CT

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that,Dewayne Joyner, also known as “Weezy,” 36, of Bridgeport, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to 180 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, for distributing heroin.

According to the evidence presented during a trial earlier this year, during the summer of 2017, members of the ATF, DEA and Bridgeport Police Department, who were investigating narcotics trafficking in Bridgeport’s East End neighborhood, learned that Joyner was selling heroin. In September 2017, investigators conducted controlled purchases of heroin from Joyner. The investigation revealed that Joyner was staying at a hotel in Bridgeport, and was storing narcotics in his hotel room.

The investigation subsequently revealed that Joyner and others had stolen a large quantity of heroin during an armed home-invasion robbery on September 2, 2017. Joyner discharged two rounds from a handgun during the robbery.

Joyner was arrested on September 12, 2017. At the time of his arrest, a search of his person revealed a quantity of heroin, $1,326 in cash, four cellphones and his hotel room key. A search of the hotel room revealed more than 250 grams of heroin and items used to process and package narcotics for street sale.

On January 31, 2020, a jury found Joyner guilty of one count of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, one count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, a quantity of heroin.

Joyner has been detained since his arrest.

This matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bridgeport High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department. The DEA Task Force includes personnel from the DEA, Connecticut State Police and Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Milford, Bridgeport and Trumbull Police Departments.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph Vizcarrondo and Sarala Nagala.

