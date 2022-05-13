Condolences on the Passing of President of UAE

Condolences on the Passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and the people of the United Arab Emirates. His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was a true friend of the United States. We deeply valued his support in building the extraordinary partnership our countries enjoy today. We mourn his passing, honor his legacy, and remain committed to our steadfast friendship and cooperation with the United Arab Emirates.