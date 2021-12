Facial recognition technology raises concerns due to the growing use

(STL.News) As the use of Facial Recognition Technology grows around the world, human rights groups warn that its misuse is invasive at best.

The worst-case scenario is that repressive governments could use it as an instrument of control.

But proponents of the technology say it could help save human lives.

Al Jazeera’s @Rob Reynolds reports.

?

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube