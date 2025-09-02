Commodity Prices for September 2, 2025

Commodity Prices – Commodities Close: Metals Take the Spotlight as Energy Holds Range and Softs Diverge – Sept. 2, 2025

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Commodity Prices – The first trading day after the long weekend delivered a confident opening to September for commodities, led by precious metals, while energy prices remained within familiar ranges and agriculture prices played defense. Gold reached yet another milestone in U.S. trading, while silver followed with steady gains, and copper remained cautious. Crude oil churned in a tight band, natural gas held near the psychological $3 mark, and the softs category split—coffee stayed hot, cocoa cooled from its spring extremes, and cotton remained subdued. The common thread: a market still ruled by interest-rate expectations, currency dynamics, and supply stories unique to each contract.

Commodity Prices – Precious Metals: Gold extends leadership; silver rides the momentum

Commodity Prices: Gold’s uptrend remained the day’s marquee narrative. Prices traded in the mid-$3,500s per ounce, carving out fresh record terrain and underscoring how a lower-real-yield backdrop can turbocharge haven flows. From a technical standpoint, momentum is still constructive: the tape continues to print higher highs and higher lows on the daily timeframe, and the breakout area in the low-$3,500s now acts as first support on pullbacks. A convincing close above the next psychological shelf near $3,600 would reinforce the bullish structure and keep dip-buyers active.

The fundamental picture behind gold hasn’t changed: investors are discounting policy easing later this year, central banks remain steady buyers in the background, and lingering macro uncertainty keeps a hedge premium in the price. A softer dollar magnifies those tailwinds, reducing the “hurdle rate” for non-yielding assets and drawing in asset allocators who rebalance into metals when currencies and real rates move in their favor.

Commodity Prices: Silver also tracked higher, hovering in the low-$40s per ounce—levels not seen in years. Technically, silver’s trend channel remains pointed up, with $40 acting as a line in the sand for short-term bulls and the $42–$43 band emerging as resistance to be respected on first approach. Fundamentally, silver has a foot in two camps: it benefits from the same haven and currency factors that propel gold, while also responding to demand linked to solar, electronics, and broader industrial activity. That blend adds torque to moves in either direction.

Commodity Prices: Copper, by contrast, stayed cautious. Prices held in the mid-$4.50s per pound, continuing a summer-long coil as the market weighs intermittent Chinese stimulus signals against uneven global manufacturing data. Bulls would like to see a decisive push through the $4.60–$4.70 region to reassert the trend. Until that happens, dip-buying near well-defined support zones has been the tactical play, with tight risk management in case the range finally gives way.

Commodity Prices – Energy: Crude boxed in; RBOB steadies; natural gas eyes $3

Commodity Prices: Energy markets maintained their “hurry up and wait” posture. West Texas Intermediate remained pinned in the mid-$60s per barrel—an area that has corralled price action for weeks. Technically, crude is forming a sideways base, with $62–$63 acting as a sturdy floor and $66–$68 capping rallies unless a new catalyst breaks the stalemate. The narrative is familiar: supply discipline from major producers is essentially holding, non-OPEC output has normalized, and global demand is resilient but not roaring. That balance discourages big directional bets until the data—inventory draws, refined product demand, or geopolitics—forces a change.

Refined products were firmer, with RBOB gasoline holding above the $ 2.00-per-gallon mark. The product complex often benefits from late-summer driving patterns and periodic maintenance that tightens regional balances. From a chart perspective, reclaiming and holding $2 keeps momentum constructive; slippage back below that level would argue for a return to range-trading tactics.

Natural gas hovered around the $3.00 per-mmBtu mark, keeping a foothold after August’s grind higher. The technical map is straightforward: a bouncing channel between roughly $2.85 and $3.10 has defined the battle lines, with a break above the upper rail opening space toward spring highs. Fundamentals are a seasonal tug-of-war—storage injections and production on one side, weather risks and LNG cargo timing on the other. With peak hurricane season underway and early shoulder-season temperature forecasts drawing attention, weekly storage updates will continue to steer near-term positioning.

Commodity Prices – Grains & Oilseeds: Harvest math and export competitiveness rule the day

Commodity Prices: Across Chicago’s ag floor, price action stayed constrained as traders were primed for the Northern Hemisphere harvest flow. Corn steadied near the low-$4.20s per bushel on the continuous chart, attempting to build a base above key support. The technical ask for bulls is modest: defend that floor and probe back toward late-July swing highs. Fundamentally, yield talk from the field, basis behavior at elevators, and the pace of export sales will dictate whether corn can break out of its late-summer lethargy.

Wheat softened, hovering in the mid-$5.20s per bushel, with global competition—especially Black Sea supply—keeping rallies in check. The chart still shows a gentle descending channel from early summer; $5.10–$5.15 has been a reliable support level on dips, while $5.40–$5.50 is the area where sellers tend to reappear. Without a surprise in tenders, logistics, or weather, wheat’s path of least resistance remains sideways-to-lower within that corridor.

Soybeans eased as well, lingering just above the $10.40 area per bushel on the continuous contract. From a technical stance, beans are sketching a sequence of lower highs that place $10.60–$10.80 as a ceiling until proven otherwise. The must-hold zone on pullbacks sits closer to $10.20–$10.30. Fundamentally, the market is balancing U.S. harvest expectations against South American competitiveness and the cadence of export inspections. If crush margins wobble or sales underperform, rallies may continue to stall as producers sell into strength ahead of new-crop deliveries.

Commodity Prices – Softs: Coffee stays elevated, cocoa stabilizes, cotton drifts

Commodity Prices: Soft commodities split three ways. Coffee remains the standout, with prices still elevated after a powerful multi-month run. Weather anxieties and trade frictions have kept a risk premium in arabica, and the technical trend is unmistakably up. On the chart, pullbacks toward the mid-$3.60s per pound have attracted buying, while a daily close north of the $3.80–$3.85 band would be a fresh breakout and could invite momentum players back into the trade.

Cocoa, which delivered a once-in-a-generation spike earlier this year, is now cooling from those extremes. Prices have been consolidating in a broad but steadier range—roughly the low-$7,000s to just under $8,000 per metric ton—as the market digests evolving West African crop prospects and demand elasticity at historically high prices. The technical posture is a volatile base-building exercise: $7,000 looks pivotal as support, while every venture toward the top of the band has met disciplined selling.

Cotton remains heavy, stuck in the mid-60 cents per pound zone as mills buy hand-to-mouth and global apparel demand stays measured. Range trading has dominated here as well: $0.64–$0.67 has contained the price for weeks. For a durable turn, bulls would need more apparent improvement in downstream textile orders or a supply jolt that tightens the balance sheet.

Commodity Prices – The macro through-line: Rates, the dollar, and growth vibes

Commodity Prices: Step back, and the mosaic is consistent: policy expectations and the dollar continue to define the playing field. As markets price in a lower path for real rates, capital rotates toward assets like gold and, to a lesser extent, silver. A softer dollar also provides a broad tailwind for commodities, especially those priced globally in USD. Meanwhile, growth signals—global PMIs, shipping volumes, and earnings guidance—create cross-currents. When the growth pulse looks fragile, cyclical contracts such as copper and energy hesitate; when the data firm up, those same contracts find reason to test resistance.

Commodity Prices – Technical levels to watch (short-term)

Gold (futures, continuous): Uptrend remains intact; the former resistance in the low-$3,500s serves as initial support. Watch $3,600 as psychological resistance.

Uptrend remains intact; the former resistance in the low-$3,500s serves as initial support. Watch $3,600 as psychological resistance. Silver (continuous): Constructive channel; $40 support, $42–$43 resistance.

Constructive channel; $40 support, $42–$43 resistance. WTI crude (front/continuous): Sideways base; $62–$63 support, $66–$68 resistance.

Sideways base; $62–$63 support, $66–$68 resistance. Natural gas (front): Range bounce; $2.85–$3.10 band in play.

Range bounce; $2.85–$3.10 band in play. Corn (continuous): Holding a base near ~$4.20; a push toward July highs would improve momentum.

Holding a base near ~$4.20; a push toward July highs would improve momentum. Wheat (continuous): Gentle down-channel; $5.10–$5.15 support, $5.40–$5.50 resistance.

Gentle down-channel; $5.10–$5.15 support, $5.40–$5.50 resistance. Soybeans (continuous): Lower-highs structure; $10.20–$10.30 support, $10.60–$10.80 resistance.

Lower-highs structure; $10.20–$10.30 support, $10.60–$10.80 resistance. Coffee (front): Trend is up; pullbacks toward the mid-$3.60s have been bought. $3.80–$3.85 is the breakout shelf.

Trend is up; pullbacks toward the mid-$3.60s have been bought. $3.80–$3.85 is the breakout shelf. Cocoa (front): Volatile base; pivotal support at $7,000, resistance at $7,800–$8,000.

Volatile base; pivotal support at $7,000, resistance at $7,800–$8,000. RBOB gasoline (front): Constructive while holding above $2.00/gal.

Commodity Prices – What Could Move Markets Next?

Central-bank signaling: Forward guidance on inflation and growth remains the fulcrum for precious metals and, indirectly, the dollar-sensitive parts of the complex.

Forward guidance on inflation and growth remains the fulcrum for precious metals and, indirectly, the dollar-sensitive parts of the complex. Energy inventories and weather: Weekly petroleum and gas storage reports, plus peak hurricane season, can jolt crude, products, and nat gas out of their ranges.

Weekly petroleum and gas storage reports, plus peak hurricane season, can jolt crude, products, and nat gas out of their ranges. Harvest and export cadence: Crop progress reports, yield talk, basis updates, and export inspections will decide whether ags can escape gravity—or sink further into seasonal patterns.

Crop progress reports, yield talk, basis updates, and export inspections will decide whether ags can escape gravity—or sink further into seasonal patterns. China and global manufacturing: Any shift in stimulus tone or factory-sector momentum will ripple across copper, oil, and other cyclical contracts.

Any shift in stimulus tone or factory-sector momentum will ripple across copper, oil, and other cyclical contracts. Softs supply headlines: Weather in key coffee regions, West African cocoa developments, and textile order books for cotton remain on watch.

Bottom line: September kicked off with a familiar hierarchy—metals strong, energy patient, ags and softs selective. For now, the path of real rates and the dollar is the prime mover. Until a fresh catalyst arrives, traders are respecting ranges, buying quality dips in leadership groups like gold and coffee, and demanding proof—via data or headlines—before chasing breakouts elsewhere.

STL.News Business Desk — September 2, 2025

© 2025 STL.News/St. Louis Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI technologies, like Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.