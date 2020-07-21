Columbia SC, Shooting Victim Identified as Delvin K. Weems

Columbia, SC (STL.News) Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at Gable Oaks Apartments last night.

Officers were dispatched to 901 Colleton Street shortly before midnight (July 20, 2020) after a citizen called 9-1-1. Officers found an unresponsive male inside a vehicle near one of the apartment units and immediately began to render medical aid before EMS arrived on scene.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the victim as 23-year-old Delvin K. Weems (DOB: 10-27-1996). According to an autopsy conducted today, Weems died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Investigators have spoken with witnesses and continue to gather information about the fatal shooting. Additionally, Chief W. H. “Skip” Holbrook encourages citizens with information about the incident to contact CRIMESTOPPERS.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE