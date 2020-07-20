Missouri

Columbia Police investigating fatal crash on Interstate 70 near Stadium

07/20/2020
Publisher 2

COLUMBIAMO (STL.News) Vehicle 1 was traveling east on I-70 approaching North Stadium Boulevard.  Vehicle 1 veered off the roadway to the right and collided with the guard rail.  Vehicle 1 continued east and collided with the support pillar of the Stadium Boulevard/I-70 bridge.  Driver 1 sustained fatal injuries.

Driver 1- Namara Dinegde, 48, Kansas City, Missouri, seatbelt, fatal injuries.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor.  Next of kin has been notified.  The investigation is ongoing.  There are no further details to provide at this time.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE