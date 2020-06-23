Columbia Police investigate shots fired in 500 block of Scott Boulevard

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) At approximately 11:22 p.m., on June 21, Columbia police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 500 block of Scott Boulevard. This was the second incident that took place in that area over the weekend.

Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old male victim who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. While on scene, officers rendered immediate medical aid to the victim until emergency medical services (EMS) arrived and transported him to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

While canvassing the area, the officers were able to locate several shell casings.

Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark colored SUV with the rusted areas on the passenger side of the car and on the hood. There is no further description to provide at this time.

This is an active investigation and will be handled by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division. CPD believes this incident is connected to a previous incident that occurred early Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

