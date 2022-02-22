Colorado to Save Money & Support Small Business

Polis Administration Announces Additional Opportunity to Save Coloradans Money and Support Small Business through CDOT’s Revitalizing Main Streets Grant Program

DENVER, CO (STL.News) The Polis Administration and the Colorado Department of Transportation this week announced new grant opportunities through the successful Revitalizing Main Streets Program that will continue to strengthen Colorado’s strong economy, bring good jobs to Coloradans, and improve safety and access to public streets across the state.

“As our economy grows stronger every day, I am proud of the bold steps we are taking through the successful Revitalizing Main Streets program to make our communities cleaner, safer, healthier and ensure every Coloradan can thrive,” said Governor Jared Polis.

CDOT is releasing additional funding for the Small Multimodal and Economic Resiliency Grants within the Revitalizing Main Streets program. Eligible applicants are encouraged to submit projects of up to $150,000 that will support downtown vitality and the built environment, encourage economic development, support community access to public streets and multimodal transportation, and that imagine innovative uses of public spaces.

“We’re excited to partner with creative local communities all over the state to best use spaces for a mix of vibrant activity and mobility,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “The expansion of this program will continue to help communities of all sizes across the state of Colorado implement projects catered toward all modes of transportation to enhance safety, improve the local environment, and support economic vitality.”

The goals of this grant opportunity include:

Encouraging active transportation and healthy lifestyles through improvements to the vitality of downtowns, mixed-use centers, and community gathering spaces.

Support economic development and increase opportunities for businesses to thrive.

Imagine innovative uses of public spaces.

Support community access to the right of way that safely accommodates all modes of travel.

Provide safe access to opportunity and mobility for residents of all ages, incomes and abilities, including vulnerable users.

This grant opportunity now has additional dedicated funding through fiscal year 2032 available for small multimodal & downtown vitality projects with a focus on improving user safety along main street corridors, especially for vulnerable users such as pedestrians, bikers, transit users, seniors, and people with disabilities.

These grant applications are being accepted on a rolling basis. Applications may be submitted at any time to cdotmainstreets@state.co.us. Projects submitted before the last Wednesday of every month will be reviewed together, with grant awards made the following week. Grant submission details including the applicant eligibility rules and selection process and the grant application form can be found on the Revitalizing Main Streets web page.

This Notice of Funding Opportunity was made possible by the passage of SB21-260, Sustainability of the Transportation System, which further extended this highly successful Revitalizing Main Streets program. The Revitalizing Main Streets Program was originally created in the summer of 2020 and before SB 260 was signed, the program received additional funding when Governor Jared Polis signed SB21-110 in March of 2021.