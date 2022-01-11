Colorado Governor – Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session

Governor Polis, Legislative Leadership Discuss Shared Priorities Ahead of 2022 Legislative Session

Polis administration and legislative leadership have a plan to move Colorado forward, saving Coloradans money so people don’t just get by, but thrive

DENVER CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis, Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, and legislative leadership from the General Assembly joined together on the west steps of the state capitol to discuss their shared efforts to move Colorado forward in the 2022 legislative session by saving people money, making communities safer and healthier, and preparing our students for success.

“We are saving Coloradans money on health care, investing in early childhood education, delivering real relief for Coloradans and small businesses, passing historic bipartisan transportation investments, and taking nation-leading climate action,” said Governor Polis. “We are going bigger and bolder with the urgency of saving people money, ensuring Colorado remains affordable, making historic investments in improving our schools and reducing crime. This is how we continue moving Colorado forward, together.”

“Over the last year, Coloradans again persevered and demonstrated tremendous strength as one unprecedented challenge collided with another”, said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. “The Polis-Primavera administration and our colleagues in the legislature are ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with our partners around the state, address our struggles, and build on the successes of the last three years. People are what make Colorado special – our plans will propel the state forward into a future where everyone can thrive.”

“Every Colorado family deserves to feel safe and secure in their home and their community,” said Senate President Garcia. “We’ve worked hard the past few years to make sure our criminal justice system is more fair and equitable, and we’re going to keep building on that success this session to make Colorado even safer by addressing the underlying causes of crime through bipartisan, evidence-based solutions that will keep our communities safe and secure while ensuring justice and equity for all Coloradans.”

“This session, we will redouble our efforts to save Coloradans money, prepare our students for success, and make smart investments to improve public safety and health,” said Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver. “Coloradans are concerned with the high cost of living in our state. We hear these concerns. We have a plan to save you money and make it easier, not just to get by, but to thrive. We’ll be working hard to cut costs where we can and make our state more affordable so that Coloradans can keep more of their hard-earned money in their wallets.”

“A healthy community is a strong community, and we’ve made great strides in recent years to ensure every Colorado family has the opportunity to stay healthy,” said Majority Leader Fenberg. “However, we are increasingly faced with challenges that threaten both our health, and our Colorado way of life. That’s why this year we’ll work hard to address emergencies like extreme wildfires and poor air quality by making smart investments in mitigation and prevention strategies while continuing our work to increase access to quality, affordable health care so we can ensure Colorado remains on track to being the healthiest state it can be.”

“We have a tremendous opportunity to make transformational change this year,” said House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo. “This session we’re going to meet this moment and make the largest investment in K-12 education in the state’s history. Democrats are going to ensure students have the resources they need in their classroom and that every Coloradan has the opportunity to learn new skills to take good paying jobs and thrive.”

State lawmakers will convene to kick off the Second Regular Session of the 73rd General Assembly on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, and Governor Polis will deliver the state of the state address on Thursday, January 13, 2022.