Colorado Governor Polis Signing Bills to Cut Red Tape

Governor Jared Polis Signing Bills to Cut Red Tape and Provide Transformational Change in Housing & Behavioral Health

FORT COLLINS, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis will sign legislation in Greeley, Fort Collins, and Boulder to expand access to affordable housing and provide real relief for Coloradans seeking behavioral health services. The new laws will save Coloradans money on housing and critical behavioral health support, while cutting red tape to ensure Coloradans continue to receive high-quality, efficient services. Yesterday, Gov. Polis signed new laws to cut property taxes for Coloradans and businesses and to help entrepreneurs save money.

“We are taking action to save Coloradans money on housing and behavioral health, taking bold steps to ensure every Coloradan can thrive,” said Gov. Polis. “Our economy grows even stronger when hardworking Coloradans have access to affordable housing close to where they work, and better behavioral health ensures that all Coloradans have the support they need to thrive.”

In Boulder, Gov. Polis kicked off the afternoon by signing a bipartisan bill sponsored by Rep. Edie Hooton of Boulder, Rep. Jennifer Bacon of Denver, and Sen. Julie Gonzales of Denver. The new law will establish a fair housing unit to support and protect Coloradans seeking housing opportunities across the state.

Gov. Polis will then visit Fort Collins, signing legislation into law to save Coloradans money on housing by expanding access to and making housing more affordable. The new laws, including SB22-160, sponsored by Sen. Julie Gonzales, Sen. Nick Hinrichsen, Rep. Manday Lindsay and Rep. Andrew Boesenecker and HB22-1242, sponsored by Rep. Cathy Kipp, Rep. Tony Exum, Sen. Joann Ginal and Sen. Dennis Hisey, preserve and protect housing affordability and expand access to affordable housing in Colorado.

In Greeley, Gov. Polis will sign bipartisan bills led by Greeley Rep. Mary Young to save mental health professionals money on licensing fees, and provide critical behavioral health services for Colorado’s kids. The bipartisan legislation will increase access to much-needed behavioral health to ensure all Coloradans have the support they need to thrive.