Colorado Governor Polis Celebrates Ute Day at the Capitol

Governor Polis Celebrates Ute Day at the Capitol & Signs Bill Into Law to Support Tribal Communities

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis and Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera yesterday joined the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, and Ute Indian Tribe Tribal Councils to celebrate Ute Day at the Capitol. Governor Jared Polis signed legislation into law to support communication between the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and Southern Ute Indian Tribe and the State of Colorado, and to establish an annual Tribal address before the General Assembly.

Governor Polis declared Monday, April 11, 2022 Ute Day at the Capitol in a proclamation. The Ute Tribes were acknowledged in both the House and Senate chambers, and met with Gov. Polis and Lt. Gov. Primavera to share current projects and initiatives.

“It is good to be home on our original lands. The state recognized the 2 Ute Tribes and their sister Tribe from Utah in its annual Ute Day at the Capitol event which demonstrates the government to government relationship between the state and the sovereign nations,” stated Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Chairman Heart.

“While the Tribe is honored for the recognition of Ute Day 2022, we have identified significant areas for improvement in our relationship with the State administration and Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs. This historically positive relationship should continue to be an example to the United States and Indian Country of how sovereign tribal nations can work alongside their State government to create economic development, protection of our people and natural resources, and celebrate unique cultures and acknowledgment of the traumatic histories so tribal and surrounding communities can thrive. To maintain the relationship it must be nurtured, respected and true interest invested. We look forward to improving this government to government relationship and building a new collaboration with the State legislator,” said Southern Ute Tribal Council Chairman Baker.

Then Gov. Polis signed SB 22-105 into law which will ensure that representatives of the Southern Ute Indian and Ute Mountain Ute Tribes are invited by the Speaker of the House and Senate President to give an address to a joint session of the general assembly on an annual basis, ultimately furthering the government to government relationship between the two Ute Tribes and the state of Colorado. The law was sponsored by Senator Kerry Donovan, and Representative Barbara McLachlan.

Tribal Representatives also participated in round table conversations pertaining to behavioral health, Ute curriculum, education, and economic development at History Colorado.