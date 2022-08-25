Colorado Governor Polis Appoints Angela M. Roff

Governor Jared Polis Appoints Angela M. Roff to the Garfield County Court in the 9th Judicial District

DENVER (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis appointed Angela M. Roff to fill a vacancy on the Garfield County Court in the 9th Judicial District. Ms. Roff is filling the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Paul Metzger, and her appointment is effective on October 1, 2022.

Angela M. Roff is owner and sole practitioner of the Law Office of Angela Roff, PC, a position she has held since 2011. Her practice consists primarily of municipal and family law matters. Previously, she was an Associate Attorney with the Law Offices of Paul Gertz, PC (2007-2011) and Judge Advocate with the Department of the Judge Advocate General, Air Combat Command in the U.S. Air Force (2002-2007). Ms. Roff earned her B.A. from the University of New Mexico in 1998 and her J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2001.

Read more news related to Colorado: