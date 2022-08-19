Colorado Governor Polis Announces Free Tax Clinics

Gov. Polis Announces Free Tax Clinics for Coloradans

Free tax clinics provide support for Coloradans to file their tax returns by October 17 deadline to receive tax rebates of $750 for individuals and $1500 for joint filers

DENVER (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis announced the launch of six free tax clinics starting this Saturday, August 20, 2022 to save Coloradans money on tax preparation services. Coloradans can file taxes up to October 17, 2022 to receive their tax rebate of $750 for individuals and $1,500 for joint filers, in addition to the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit for eligible Coloradans.

“We encourage all eligible Coloradans to file taxes and not miss out on the tax rebate checks of $750 for individuals and $1500 for joint filers, and we are making sure these free tax clinics are available to support Coloradans who still need to file taxes before the October 17th deadline,” said Gov. Polis. “We are providing immediate relief to Coloradans as a part of our ongoing commitment to put money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans”

Coloradans 18 years and older who were full-year residents in 2021 can visit one of six Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites across the state and receive in-person tax assistance. The tax clinics will run over three Saturdays this summer and fall, on August 20, September 17, 2022 and October 8, 2022.

The six VITA sites that will be open this Saturday, August 20, 2022 are:

Tax Help Colorado (at Mile High United Way), Denver

GDPT Nguyen Thieu Buddhist Youth Association, Denver

Another Life Foundation, Colorado Springs

United Way of Pueblo County, Pueblo

Four Corners Tax Help, Bayfield

Ute Mountain Ute VITA, Ute Mountain Ute Reservation, Towaoc

Tax rebate checks of $750 for individuals and $1,500 for joint taxpayers are arriving in mailboxes throughout the month of August for eligible Coloradans who filed their taxes before June 30, 2022. Eligible Coloradans – including those who are claimed as dependents on somebody else’s tax return – have until October 17, 2022 to file their taxes and receive their checks this winter.

The free tax clinics are a part of the Polis Administration’s work to save Coloradans money and put money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans. Earlier this year, Gov. Polis signed legislation into law sponsored by Senators Chris Hansen and Don Coram, and Representatives Lindsay Daugherty and Mary Young, to boost tax filing assistance services for Coloradans.

In addition to the free tax clinic days, Coloradans can also visit a number of VITA sites that are open on weekdays or file online for free using MyFreeTaxes.com. More information, including how to make appointments for Saturday and what to bring, is available on Get Ahead Colorado’s website.

