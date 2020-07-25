Colorado Governor Polis Announces Appointment Emily C. Lieberman to 17th Judicial District Court

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Colorado Governor Polis Friday announced the appointment of Emily C. Lieberman to the 17th Judicial District Court. The judgeship was created by the retirement of the Honorable Edward C. Moss.

Lieberman is a Colorado State Public Defender in the Brighton Regional Office, a position she has held since 2007. She has served as a Supervising Public Defender since 2017. Her practice consists of criminal law. Previously, she served as Lead Public Defender (2016-2017); Senior Public Defender (2012-2016); and Deputy Public Defender (2007-2012). Ms. Lieberman earned her B.A. from McGill University in 2003 and her J.D. from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in 2007. Lieberman’s appointment is effective August 15, 2020.