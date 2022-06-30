Colorado Governor Makes Judicial Appointments

Governor Jared Polis Makes County and District Court Judicial Appointments

DENVER — Today, Governor Polis announced judicial appointments to county and district courts.

Governor Polis appointed Laura H. Harvell to fill a vacancy on the Montrose County Court in the 7th Judicial District. The vacancy is created by the resignation of the Honorable Bennett Morris and is effective July 2, 2022. Ms. Harvell is owner and Solo Practitioner of the Law Office of Laura Harvell P.C, a position she has held since 2018. Ms. Harvel is also a contract attorney with the Office of the Alternate Defense Counsel and the Office of Respondent Parents’ Counsel, positions she has held since 2018. Her practice consists of criminal defense and dependency and neglect matters. Previously, Ms. Harvell was an Associate Attorney with the Law Office of Jennifer E. Longtin, LLC (2016-2018) and an Attorney with the Office of the Municipal Public Defender (2014-2016). Ms. Harvell earned her B.A from the College of Charleston in 2007 and her J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2014.

Governor Polis appointed two people to fill vacancies on the 11th Judicial District Court. The Governor appointed Amanda J. Hunter to fill a vacancy on the 11th Judicial District Court in Park County. The vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Stephen Groome and is effective November 9, 2022. The Governor also appointed Kaitlin B. Turner to fill a vacancy on the 11th Judicial District Court in Fremont County. The vacancy is created by the resignation of the Honorable Ramsey Lama and is effective July 23, 2022.

Kaitlin B. Turner is Of Counsel at Werge Law, LLC, a position she has held since 2021. She is also the owner of Kaitlin Turner Law LLC, part-time Assistant County Attorney for Fremont County, City Attorney for the City of Florence, and Director of Legal Training for Police Legal Sciences, positions she has held since 2022. Previously, Ms. Turner was an Interim District Attorney in the 11th Judicial District (2019-2021); Senior Attorney Advisor for the Federal Bureau of Prisons (2011-2019); Senior Appellate Law Clerk (2008-2011); and Law Clerk for Fleishman and Shapiro, P.C. (2007-2008). Ms. Turner earned her B.S. from Black Hills State University in 2004 and her J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2007.

Amanda J. Hunter is the Custer County Court Judge, a position she has held since 2016. She is also a Legal Research Attorney in the 11th Judicial District and a District Court Magistrate in the 11th Judicial District, positions she has held since 2016. Previously, Ms. Hunter was a Deputy Public Defender in the 11th Judicial District (2011-2016). Ms. Hunter earned her B.A. from the University of Iowa in 2002 and her J.D. from the University of Nebraska in 2011.

Governor Polis also made three appointments to the 2nd Judicial District Court in Denver.

Governor Polis appointed Anita M. Schutte to fill a vacancy on the 2nd Judicial District Court. The vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Michael Vallejos and is effective July 30, 2022. Anita M. Schutte is a Second Assistant Attorney General in the State Services Section, Human Services Unit of the Colorado Department of Law, a position she has held since 2020. Previously, she was a Senior Assistant Attorney General (2018-2020) and Assistant Attorney General (2012-2018) for the Colorado Department of Law; Assistant Municipal Court Judge for the City of Greeley (2008-2014); Special Counsel for the Law Office of Louise Bouzari (2008-2013); Deputy State Public Defender in Weld County (2007-2008); and solo practitioner (2004-2007). Ms. Schutte earned her B.A. from the University of Colorado Denver in 2000 and her J.D. from Whittier Law School in 2003.

Governor Polis appointed Demetria E. A. Trujillo to fill a vacancy on the 2nd Judicial District Court. The vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Michael Martinez and is effective September 1, 2022. Demetria E. A. Trujillo is the Managing Attorney for the State Public Defender’s Office in Denver, a position she has held since 2018. Her practice consists of criminal defense. Previously, she was a Supervising Deputy State Public Defender (2008-2018) and Deputy State Public Defender (2003-2008) in Denver, and a law clerk for the Honorable Frank N. Dubofsky in the Boulder District Court. (2002-2003). Ms. Trujillo earned her B.S. from Northern Arizona University in 1999 and her J.D. from the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law in 2002.

Governor Polis appointed Andrew J. Luxen to fill a vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District Court. The vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Edward Bronfin and is effective January 10, 2023. Andrew J. Luxen is the Chief Deputy District Attorney for the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a position he has held since 2019. His practice consists of criminal prosecution. Previously, he was a Senior Deputy District Attorney (2011-2019) and a Deputy District Attorney (2006-2011) for the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Mr. Luxen earned his B.A. from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 2001 and his J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2006.