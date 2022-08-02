Colorado Governor Celebrates Colorado Day

Governor Polis, Lt. Governor Primavera Celebrate Colorado Day, Highlight Work of Nation Leading Colorado Climate Corps At Wildfire Mitigation Site in Southern Colorado

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS – Governor Polis and Lt. Governor Primavera are celebrating the 146th annual Colorado Day and encourage others to participate in honoring our great state. Colorado Day is celebrated on August 1st, the day Colorado joined the union and officially became a state in 1876.

“We are thrilled to Celebrate Colorado Day and it was great to be in El Paso County today to see wildfire mitigation work of the Colorado Climate Corps in action,” said Gov. Polis. “As we continue to prepare for, prevent, and respond to wildfires, young Coloradans are working hard to preserve our world-class outdoors and communities while learning valuable life skills.”

“It’s great to be in Green Mountain Falls today to celebrate Colorado Day and see the important work that Colorado Climate Corps is doing to protect our state from the impacts of climate change,” said Lt. Governor Primavera. “I’m a longtime supporter of Serve Colorado for the career-building experiences it provides AmeriCorps members and the valuable support it offers local communities.”

The Colorado Climate Corps is an AmeriCorps program that takes a multi-pronged strategy to address climate change and advance the Governor’s bold goal of moving Colorado’s electric grid to 100% renewable sources by 2040 and protecting the environment for future generations. AmeriCorps members provide critical capacity and support to local governments to develop and execute climate action plans and/or projects, implement wildfire and flood mitigation projects and conduct water and energy efficiency projects. Learn more about serving with Colorado Climate Corps here.

“The Colorado Climate Corps and this wildfire project are excellent examples of state and federal dollars coming together to address an urgent issue in Colorado. I am proud of the critical work these Colorado Climate Corps AmeriCorps members are doing in Green Mountain Falls today on Colorado Day,” said Sonali Nijhawan, Director of AmeriCorps State and National. “We’re grateful for the leadership and partnership with the Polis-Primavera Administration and Serve Colorado.”

On August 1st, entrance to all state parks is free in celebration of Colorado Day. Check out any of the 42 state parks across Colorado and appreciate the world-class outdoors. The History of Colorado museum is also offering free admission and providing fun activities and attractions to learn about Colorado’s history. To register for this event and see more details visit their site.

Under the Polis-Primavera administration, Colorado has become a national leader in preparing for, preventing, and responding to wildfires, as the threat of wildfire becomes a year-round reality. Last month in Golden, Governor Polis signed an Executive Order to provide state employees with five days of paid leave to serve as volunteer firefighters and first responders. In Rico and Eads, Governor Polis met with fire district leaders and heard directly about the challenges they face including recruiting volunteer firefighters. In Evergreen, Gov. Polis announced that the Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program will provide funding to support forest health and wildfire mitigation work, protecting Colorado’s communities, infrastructure, and watersheds from wildfires.