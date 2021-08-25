Colorado Governor Appoints Samuel A. Evig

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis appointed Samuel Albert Evig to the 4th Judicial District Court. This vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Jann P. DuBois, and the appointment is effective October 8, 2021.

Mr. Evig is an El Paso County Court judge in the 4th Judicial District, a position he has held since 2018. Previously, Mr. Evig was a partner with the law firm of Dahl, Fischer & Wilks, LLC (2017-2018); Senior Deputy District Attorney (2016-2017) and Deputy District Attorney (2007-2016) in the 18th Judicial District; and an associate with Sherman & Howard L.L.C. (2005-2007). Mr. Evig earned his B.A. from Adams State College in 2001 and his J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2005.