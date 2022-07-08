Colorado: Gibbs & Morgan Selected for Federal Commission

Members of Polis Administration Selected for Federal Commission on Wildfire Preparation & Mitigation

DENVER – Today, Governor Polis congratulated Dan Gibbs, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources and Mike Morgan, Director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, for their appointment to the federal Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission.

“Colorado is a national leader in fire prevention, preparedness, and response, and we are proud to congratulate Dan Gibbs and Mike Morgan on their well-deserved selection to this commission. As we face the reality of a year-round fire season, we are taking additional steps to prevent the spread of fires and keep Coloradans safe and healthy, and we look forward to sharing our forward-thinking approach with national partners on this commission,” said Gov. Polis.

The Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission is a partnership of the Departments of Agriculture, Interior and Homeland Security through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Dan Gibbs and Mike Morgan were both selected to the commission through a highly selective process. The Polis Administration has made wildfire preparedness and response a top priority, and continues to expand the tools and resources available to prevent and respond to wildfires across the state.

This Commission is a result of the federal bipartisan infrastructure law. Governor Polis was one of the first governors in the country to support this law and when paired with Colorado’s own bipartisan infrastructure investment law will create a 21st Century transportation system, improve Colorado roads, reduce traffic and create more options.