Colorado Flags Lowered to Honor Jackie Walorski

Gov. Polis Orders Flags Lowered to Honor the Passing of Indiana Representative Jackie Walorski

DENVER — Today, Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff beginning immediately until midnight August 4, 2022, in honor of the passing of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski from Indiana, as directed by President Biden. Governor Polis fondly remembers his time serving with Rep. Walorski in United States Congress and expresses personal feelings and condolences to friends, families, and colleagues.