Collapse of SBF's Alameda, FTX Led to Drop in Crypto Market Liquidity – Bloomberg

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.For the last six months or so, the digital asset industry has been knee-deep in the trenches of a ‘crypto winter.’ Now, the demise of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Alameda Research has produced a dramatic decline in market liquidity. While these bankruptcies could take years to be resolved in the court system, the effects of the collapse have been immediate. Investors and traders are just beginning to grapple with the consequences.