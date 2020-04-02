Cocaine Smuggler Arrested at Immigration Checkpoint

TUCSON, AZ (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents working the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint near Amado apprehended a U.S. citizen attempting to smuggle cocaine Tuesday afternoon.

Tucson Sector agents referred a Toyota SUV for secondary inspection after it entered the checkpoint around 2:40 p.m. Following an X-ray of the vehicle and a canine alert, agents discovered seven packages of cocaine, weighing over 18 pounds, inside the natural void of the rear wheel well and back seats.

Agents seized both the cocaine and vehicle and arrested the 38-year-old male driver, who is facing federal drug smuggling charges.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection deploys a wide variety of detection technology for its law enforcement officers to use in order keep the nation safe from illegally smuggled narcotics.

