CME Group Announces Launch of Micro E-mini Options

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, announced the launch of options on its Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures contracts, which became available for trading today.

Options on the Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures are 1/10th the size of their E-mini options counterparts. The listing cycle for the new options consists of five Friday weekly options, three end-of-month options and two quarterly options contracts.

Successful options contracts require a robust, liquid underlying futures market. Since launching one year ago, Micro E-mini Equity futures have rapidly developed round-the-clock liquidity and become the most successful new product in CME Group’s history. Some highlights include:

Since launch, 186 million cumulative Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures contracts traded and 131 million cumulative Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures contracts traded,

1.5 million contracts traded across both futures products combined, on average, each day in 2020,

30% of Micro E-Mini S&P 500 and Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 futures trading volume originated outside of the U.S. year-to-date in 2020, and

93,000+ unique accounts have traded both futures contracts since launch.

Micro E-mini Equity options are listed by and subject to the rules of CME. For more information and detailed specifications on options on Micro E-mini Equity futures, please visit cmegroup.com/microemini-options.