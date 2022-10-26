Clorox recalls some scented cleaning products that may contain bacteria, infection risk

Clorox is recalling a select handful of its scented Pine Sol products due to bacteria that can lead to serious infection for people with weakened immune systems.

Pine Sol launched its voluntary recall on Tuesday. According to the cleaning product-maker and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners (in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon Fresh scents), CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners (in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh and Orange Energy scents) and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners are being recalled.

“We are conducting this recall to safeguard your health and wellbeing,” PineSol writes on its recall website. “Importantly, Original Pine-Sol (Pine scent) is not included in this recall and you may continue to safely use it as intended.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled products include those produced between January 2021 and September 2022. In that period, Clorox produced about 37 million of the now-recalled products.

The impacted products were distributed through major retailers nationwide – such as Amazon.com, Walmart, Target, Dollar Tree and more.

The select Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners, CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners are being recalled because they may contain bacteria including Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pseudomonas aeruginosa poses a particular threat to people with weakened immune systems or external medical devices – who risk serious infection if exposed. This bacteria can cause infections in the blood, lungs and other parts of the body, the CDC notes.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is commonly found in the environment, such as in soil or water. It can enter the body through the eyes, breathing or a break in the skin, the Consumer Product Safety Commission adds – noting that people with healthy immune systems are usually not affected.

No injuries or incidents from consumers have been reported yet, according to the commission. But people who own a recalled product should stop using it immediately and request a refund on Pine Sol’s website.

“Even though your product appears to be safe, we are asking you to stop using the products included in this voluntary recall immediately and complete this form or call 1-855-378-4982 to request a reimbursement,” Pine Sol writes.

If you’re unsure about a Pine Sol product you have, look at the date and UPC codes. The recalled products will have a date code of “A422249” and below (meaning the products were produced before September 2022). A full list of UPC codes can be found on Pine Sol’s website.