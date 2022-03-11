Clinton: Edward Neil Corbett Sentenced to Distribute Drugs

Sampson County Methamphetamine Dealer, Edward Neil Corbett Sentenced to 13+ Years for 8-Year Long Conspiracy to Distribute Drugs

WILMINGTON, N.C (STL.News) A Clinton man was sentenced today to 165 months in prison and five years of supervised release for a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana that began in 2012 and extended into 2019. On December 7, 2020, Edward Neil Corbett pled guilty to the charges.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Corbett, 42, was responsible for distributing over 2,000 grams of methamphetamine, over 3,500 grams of cocaine, and 34 kilograms of marijuana. The investigation revealed that Corbett provided drugs to several violent gang members in Sampson County. Corbett was also held accountable for possessing dangerous weapons during his drug trafficking and maintaining a house in Clinton to distribute his drugs.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, and ATF investigated the case and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Lemons prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today