Class act Bonham Carter quits Jupiter after nearly three decades

Edward Bonham Carter is leaving Jupiter after nearly three decades at the fund manager.

Bonham Carter – the brother of actress Helena and one of the most recognised faces in the City – joined Jupiter in 1994 as a fund manager before becoming chief executive in 2000.

He led the business through its transition from boutique fund manager to established player, orchestrating its 2007 management buyout and listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2010.

A scion of a family that also includes former prime minister HH Asquith, Bonham Carter started as an administrative assistant at Schroders in 1982. He stepped back as Jupiter chief in 2013, but remained on the board until 2021.

He still owns nearly 2 per cent of the firm, a stake worth £11million.

He now wants to dedicate more time to his non-executive work, including roles at Land Securities Group, ITV and The Investor Forum.

Highlighting what sets Jupiter apart, he pointed to its ‘dedication to active investment management, which still has a key role to play in the investment industry’.

New chief executive Matthew Beesley has cut staff numbers and the fund range. Jupiter has seen years of outflows, and its shares are down some 80 per cent since their peak in early 2018.

The stock rose 2.99 per cent yesterday.