Clarksburg, WV Michael Anthony Hill, Jr. sentenced for meth distribution

(STL.News) – Michael Anthony Hill, Jr., of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced today to 57 months of incarceration for his role in a drug distribution operation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Hill, also known as “Big Mike,” age 25, pled guilty to one count of “Possession With Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine” in November 2019. Hill admitted to distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal” and “ice,” in November 2018 in Gilmer County. Hill also pled guilty in January 2020 to one count of “Possession With Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine” from a crime that occurred in the Southern District of West Virginia. He was sentenced today for that crime to 57 months of incarceration to run concurrently to the Northern District of West Virginia case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.

