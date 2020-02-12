City of Columbia MO prepares for snow forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 12

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) City of Columbia Public Works plow crews are scheduled to report at 6 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, to continue to prepare for forecast snow. Crews pretreated bridges, curves, intersections and hills on priority routes today, Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for mid-Missouri with the possibility of 3-5 inches of snow beginning at approximately 9 a.m. and continuing through the evening commute. Public Works and City staff will continue to closely monitor road conditions and adjust operational plans as needed.

As winter weather can be unpredictable, residents are encouraged to closely monitor the forecast and changing road conditions throughout the mid-Missouri area. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

Additional updates will be available via press release, on the City’s social media pages and CoMoSnow.com.