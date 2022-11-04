Cipla sticks to 21-22% operating profit guidance for FY23, posts Rs 789 crore profit in Q2

Drugmaker on Friday said it would be able to maintain the operating profit guidance of 21-22% for the rest of the year, led by US generics sales momentum and a resilient India business despite the absence of Covid drug sales.

“Our reported operating profitability of 22.3% and is tracking well within our full-year guidance of 21-22% range,” said Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO,

.

Cipla reported a multi-quarter high of $179 million in revenue and 25% YoY growth led by the successful launch of a generic version of the immunomodulatory drug Revlimid and continued market share expansion of Lanreotide used for the treatment of growth hormonal disorders.

Vohra expressed confidence about Cipla maintaining its $175- $180 million US base revenue run rate on the further ramp-up of generic Revlimid, Lanreotide and other products.

On key launches in the US, Vohra said the company expects to launch a generic version of the respiratory drug Advair Diskus in the second half of FY23.

On its other key US launch generic anti-cancer Abraxane, Vohra said it would depend on the resolution of regulatory issues flagged by the USFDA at its Goa facility.



Cipla had planned to launch Abraxane in the first half of 2023, which was filed from the Goa facility. The Goa facility has been classified as an official action indicated that restricts new approvals until the outstanding issues are resolved.



“We are closely working with USFDA on Goa observations, de-risking key assets and improving compliances holistically across manufacturing locations,” Vohra said.

Cipla on Friday posted a 10.9% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 789 crore for the second quarter that ended on September 30, 2022. The company revenues rose 5.6% YoY to Rs 5,829 crore in Q2FY23.

The growth in profit and revenue was aided by the strong momentum in the India business that grew 15% ex-Covid and solid execution on differentiated portfolios in the US sales that saw 25% growth with sales of Rs 1432 crore.

