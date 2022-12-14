Churchill Downs could be off to the races in 2023 – Wells Fargo

monsitj Wells Fargo stayed bullish on Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) as it looked at the setup on the casino/gaming company for the next two years. Analyst Daniel Politzer and team pointed to company-specific growth opportunities, stable balance sheet/RE ownership, and strong free cash flow in 2024. However, the firm does call CHDN a “tweener” due to the prospect investors seeking respite from macro concerns may find the name less attractive than peers given its project pipeline and high leverage. The bull call on CHDN is based on the stock becoming more attractive in the early or middle part of 2023 as investors become comfortable with the P2E integration/growth trajectory and the free cash flow projections for 2024 are viewed more tangible. The firm has an Overweight rating on CHDN and price target of lowered price target of $260 based on reeled-in estimates. Last month, DraftKings and Churchill Downs struck a horse race betting pact across 21 states. See all the growth metrics on Churchill Downs.