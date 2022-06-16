Christi Marie Sentenced for Theft of Government Funds

Spearfish Woman, Christi Marie Johnson Sentenced for Theft of Government Funds

(STL.News) United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Spearfish, South Dakota, woman convicted of Theft of Government Funds was sentenced on June 13, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Christi Marie Johnson, age 37, was sentenced to five years of probation, $16,594.50 in restitution, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Johnson was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 9, 2021. She pled guilty on March 9, 2022.

The conviction stemmed from incident between on or about June 15, 2017, and May 7, 2018, when Johnson willfully and knowingly embezzled, stole, purloined, and converted to her own use money from departments and agencies of the United States, namely Title II program benefits payments made to her deceased stepfather, to which Johnson knew she was not entitled. Title II is administered by the U.S. Social Security Administration.

This case was investigated by the Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today