Chola Inv Finance shares down 0.46% as Nifty gains

NEW DELHI: Shares of & Finance Company Ltd. traded 0.46 per cent down in Thursday’s trade at 12:28PM (IST). Around 9,756 shares changed hands on the counter.

The scrip opened at Rs 745.2 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 749.1 and Rs 732.05, respectively, in the session so far. Shares of the company of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 817.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 469.75.

As per BSE, the total market cap of the Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. stood at Rs 60581.29 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 2795.91 crore for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, up 5.24 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 2656.63 crore and up 12.65 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2481.91 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 562.01 crore, up 71.06 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Jun-2022, DIIs held 19.2 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 17.96 per cent and the promoters 51.37 per cent.

Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 25.38 and a price-to-book ratio of 5.01. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. belongs to the NBFC – Diversified industry.