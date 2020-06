(STL.News) China is rejecting accusations of ‘hostage diplomacy’ after it charged two Canadians with spying. A businessman and a former diplomat were detained in late 2018, in what is being seen as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a top executive of the Chinese tech giant Huawei, at the behest of the US.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.

