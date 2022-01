Xi’an outbreak: Anger in Chinese city over COVID lockdown

Xi’an, China (STL.News) There is anger in the Chinese city of Xi’an over how residents have been treated by authorities during its strict COVID lockdown.

Leaders in the city of 13 million say an outbreak of the virus has now been brought under control.

Al Jazeera’s @Katrina Yu reports from Beijing, China.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube