Chicago: Corey Deandre Sentenced to Distribute Meth

Chicago, Illinois, Man, Corey Deandre Jamison Sentenced to 121 Months in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

ROCK ISLAND, IL (STL.News) A Chicago, Illinois, man, Corey Deandre Jamison, 24, of the 9600 block of South Yates Blvd., was sentenced on March 25, 2022, to 121 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Jamison was also sentenced to four years of supervised release.

The government stated at Jamison’s sentencing that authorities began investigating the distribution of methamphetamine in the Galesburg and Macomb, Illinois, areas in fall 2020. Law enforcement agents determined that Jamison was a source of the methamphetamine being distributed.

Also at the sentencing hearing, the district court held Jamison accountable for the distribution of at least one pound of methamphetamine over a four-month period, finding that the evidence showed that Jamison utilized at least two other drug dealers to sell some of the methamphetamine for him.

Jamison pleaded guilty to the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine charge in December 2021.

The statutory penalty for the offense is between five and 40 years of imprisonment.

The investigation was conducted by the Galesburg Police Department, the Macomb Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Mehochko represented the federal government in the prosecution.

