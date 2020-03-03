Cherre and Infabode Partner to Incorporate Customized Real Estate Content into Unified Data Platform

NEW YORK (STL.News) – Cherre, the NYC-based real estate data and analytics platform, today announced a new data partnership with Infabode, an aggregator and distributor of market-leading global real estate news and research. In this partnership, Cherre will incorporate property and market-centric content into its unified real estate data platform, enabling mutual customers to seamlessly connect the latest industry research and insights with third-party, public, and internal data to support analysis and decision making.

Infabode works with content partners to aggregate real estate industry research and insights across global sectors. Infabode’s platform features more than 850 content providers that have delivered over 500,000 pages of content to its 22,000+ members. Covering global regions across the UK, Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, South and North America, Infabode’s content provides insights and information on any sector that impacts the real estate industry.

“Infabode provides quick and effective access to market information, enabling more informed decisions,” said Matt Partridge, CEO at Infabode. “Our whole business is built on mutually beneficial partnerships and we look forward to driving increased value to the Cherre platform.”

Cherre’s award-winning data platform uses AI to connect disparate real estate data and establish a single source of truth, empowering users to immediately extract actionable, real-time insights.

“Cherre has the only real estate knowledge graph in the world that supports predictive analytics and decision making,” said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and Co-Founder of Cherre. “Adding Infabode’s industry leading content will provide valuable context around properties and markets under consideration by real estate investors, lenders, and asset managers.”

About Infabode

Infabode is an aggregator and distributor of market-leading global real estate news and research, which is tailored to the needs of each individual/organisation. For the users, it saves time and effort in identifying and gaining access to their required research. For the content providers, including major investment managers, banks and agents, Infabode is a means of efficiently distributing their research and promoting their companies and products to a large global market of users. The platform is free to join and is used by professionals across the world.

About Cherre

Cherre provides investors, insurers, real estate advisors, and other large enterprises with a platform to collect, resolve, and augment real estate data from hundreds of thousands of public, private, and internal sources. By providing a unique “single source of truth,” Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.