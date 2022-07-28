Charles Brady Sentenced for Possession of a Firearm

Repeat Felon, Charles Brady Sentenced to 46 Months in Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Charles Brady, 41, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on September 17, 2021, Brady was stopped in his vehicle by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers, and they discovered he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. A later search of his vehicle yielded a black 9mm Taurus G2c that Brady admitted to possessing. Brady is prohibited from possessing firearms due to multiple prior felony convictions, including attempted robbery where the defendant tried to rob a victim by pointing a firearm in his face and threatening to shoot him. While serving the probation portion of his sentence for that case, Brady was convicted of another felony offense for dealing cocaine. Brady also has a prior felony conviction for Residential Entry after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house after a court had issued a protective order against him.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor made the announcement.

The IMPD investigated the case. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives provided valuable assistance. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon. As part of the sentence, Judge Hanlon ordered that Brady be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Abhishek S. Kambli who prosecuted this case.

This case was brought as part of the LEATH Initiative (Law Enforcement Action to Halt Domestic Violence), named in honor of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Officer Breann Leath, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

A partnership among the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the IMPD, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, the LEATH Initiative focuses federal, state, and local law enforcement resources on domestic violence offenders who illegally possess firearms.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today