MUMBAI (STL.News) Tata Chemicals Ltd (Exchange Ticker: 500770) is demerging its Consumer Products Business which will then be merged with Tata Global Beverages Ltd (Exchange Ticker: 500800).

On account of above scheme of arrangement, effective at the open of Wednesday, March 04, 2020, below changes will be made to the following S&P BSE indices.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE